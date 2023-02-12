After an abnormally long break between games, the Michigan women's basketball team took the floor on Sunday for the first time in a week. The Wolverines were able to squeak out a 80-75 win over Nebraska at the Crisler Center to improve to 20-5 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VuZCBhIHdheSB0byBnZXQgaXQgZG9uZSB3aXRoIGEgZnVsbCB0 ZWFtIGVmZm9ydC4gPGJyPjxicj4yMHRoIHdpbiBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIGlu IHRoZSBib29rcyE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSGR5U1V6RlhoUSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hkeVNVekZYaFE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlj aGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEB1bWljaHdiYmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaHdiYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTYyNDg1OTU0MDI5MzU1MDA4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The long layoff didn't seem to affect Kim Barnes Arico's team early on, as Michigan opened up a 19-11 lead over Nebraska through 10 minutes. Sophomore Jordan Hobbs stepped up in a huge way with six of Michigan's first eight points.

Hobbs has filled in for Laila Phelia over the past few games as Phelia has worked through a leg injury.

The Michigan lead began to shrink, though, as the second quarter continued on. Alexis Markowski poured in eight points in the second quarter to trim the Wolverine lead to five points as the teams broke for halftime.

The newly-formed trio of Leigha Brown, Maddie Nolan and Hobbs combined for 24 of Michigan's 36 points in the first half. Each of the three players scored eight points in the first 20 minutes, but the Cornhuskers were still hanging around.

Nebraska took the lead for a brief moment in the third quarter, but the emergence of freshman Alyssa Crockett helped Michigan hold off the 'Huskers' surge. The freshman forward scored five third-quarter points, and Michigan held a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines began to pull away from the Cornhuskers late, and Michigan claimed its 20th win of the season. Brown's free throw shooting was clutch down the stretch to secure the win.

Brown and Emily Kiser led the way in scoring as usual, but Michigan also got help from some of its role players. Chyra Evans scored six, Alyssa Crockett added seven, and Elise Stuck scored five in the victory.

Michigan is still firmly in the race for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines will take on Ohio State next Monday in what will likely be a battle for the No. 4 seed. Prior to that matchup, Michigan will head to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the No.2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.