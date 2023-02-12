Supporting cast proves to be the difference in Michigan's win over Nebraska
After an abnormally long break between games, the Michigan women's basketball team took the floor on Sunday for the first time in a week. The Wolverines were able to squeak out a 80-75 win over Nebraska at the Crisler Center to improve to 20-5 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten.
The long layoff didn't seem to affect Kim Barnes Arico's team early on, as Michigan opened up a 19-11 lead over Nebraska through 10 minutes. Sophomore Jordan Hobbs stepped up in a huge way with six of Michigan's first eight points.
Hobbs has filled in for Laila Phelia over the past few games as Phelia has worked through a leg injury.
The Michigan lead began to shrink, though, as the second quarter continued on. Alexis Markowski poured in eight points in the second quarter to trim the Wolverine lead to five points as the teams broke for halftime.
The newly-formed trio of Leigha Brown, Maddie Nolan and Hobbs combined for 24 of Michigan's 36 points in the first half. Each of the three players scored eight points in the first 20 minutes, but the Cornhuskers were still hanging around.
Nebraska took the lead for a brief moment in the third quarter, but the emergence of freshman Alyssa Crockett helped Michigan hold off the 'Huskers' surge. The freshman forward scored five third-quarter points, and Michigan held a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines began to pull away from the Cornhuskers late, and Michigan claimed its 20th win of the season. Brown's free throw shooting was clutch down the stretch to secure the win.
Brown and Emily Kiser led the way in scoring as usual, but Michigan also got help from some of its role players. Chyra Evans scored six, Alyssa Crockett added seven, and Elise Stuck scored five in the victory.
Michigan is still firmly in the race for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines will take on Ohio State next Monday in what will likely be a battle for the No. 4 seed. Prior to that matchup, Michigan will head to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the No.2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
The duel will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday from Assembly Hall, and it will air on BTN.
