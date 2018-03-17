WICHITA, Kan. — Michigan senior shooting guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rhakman started slowly, missing his first two threes, and he wasn’t alone struggling early. The Wolverines missed their first six shots, five of them triples and many of them short in falling behind 4-1 at the first TV timeout, but freshman Jordan Poole bailed U-M out with a long three at the buzzer for a 64-63 win.

It wasn't pretty. Moe Wagner picked up his first foul early, on a pick at 17:47, and went to the bench for sophomore Jon Teske.



A fifth-year senior helped get U-M back on track.

Duncan Robinson’s NBA three at 14:21 was Michigan’s first field goal, cutting a 6-1 lead to two. Robinson gave U-M a one-point lead at 13:33 with his second straight triple, and it was 12-8 at the second TV timeout after sophomore Zavier Simpson’s steal set up Abdur-Rahkman for a finish, and-one.

Second chance points helped keep the Cougars close. They had three early offensive rebounds that led to seven, second chance points.

Robinson’s third triple and a Wagner finish in transition forced a Houston timeout at 10:05, and U-M seemed to have momentum. The two teams started trading triples, with Michigan freshman Jordan Poole hitting one for the Wolverines.

Matthews picked up two quick fouls with under 7:30 to go and went to the bench. Corey Davis quickly hit a triple to put Houston up 22-21 at 6:30. Poole’s drive and finish made it 24-22 and put the Wolverines back up, and the two teams went back and forth.

Wagner, though, picked up his second foul at 3:55 and went to the bench for the rest of the half with Matthews.

Abdur-Rahkman finally got to the rim off the dribble for another finish, and-one, to make it 28-26 with 2:33 remaining in the half, but he struggled with two airballs in the last few minutes and finished 0-for-5 from three-point range, 2-for-8 total in 19 minutes. It was tied at 28 at the half.

Wagner played only nine minutes, Matthews 11, and both only managed two points. The Wolverines shot only 30 percent to Houston’s 31, including 23.5 percent (4-for-17) from long range.

Robinson’s nine led Michigan scorers, while Abdur-Rahkman added six and Poole five. Houston’s Rob Gray was held to 2-for-11 shooting and eight points.

SECOND HALF

The second half started the same way the first did, with Houston taking it to the rim and scoring. Matthews shot yet another airball for U-M, and Houston took a four-point lead on a Gray drive and finish.

Wagner finally hit a triple from the top at 17:30 to pull Michigan back within one.

Breaon Brady picked up his third and fourth fouls in the first three minutes and went to the bench for the Cougars. U-M quickly went inside to Matthews on a dish from Wagner and got the lead back.

The two teams would continue to trade buckets for the next several minutes. Robinson then picked up his third foul, Michigan’s fifth of the half, at 14:10 and had to go to the bench.

Wagner picked up his third at 13:58 and also had to sit when he apparently fouled with his chin. Gray finally got loose, and his triple made it 42-39 Cougars at 12:20.

The Wolverines got caught sleeping out of a timeout, and Gray’s three made it 49-43 at 10:43.

Beilein drew up a great play for Wagner, and he responded. He hit a triple and was fouled, though he missed the free throw. U-M was 6-for-11 from the line at that point to Houston’s 11-for-12. Robinson got a great look to tie but threw up the Wolverines’ fifth airball. Wagner then picked up his fourth foul on another touch foul and went to the bench with 8:43 remaining, and the Wolverines trailed 51-46 at 7:37.

U-M then missed three great looks at triples, two by Robinson, and it looked like it might not be the Wolverines’ night. But Matthews got a lucky bounce on a triple on which Teske was fouled, and it turned into a five-point play and tie game at 5:41.

Gray threw in a prayer from the wing to put Houston back up a pair. Teske responded again with two more big free throws, but Robinson picked up his fourth foul on a questionable call, and Gray made one of two free throws.

Still, as poorly as U-M was shooting (7-for-28 from three), they took a 55-54 lead on two Robinson free throws with 4:30 remaining. Abdur-Rahkman made two more, but Armoni Brooks' triple from the left wing tied it at 57 with just over three minutes remaining.

Simpson's steal and Wagner's finish in transition put U-M back up two at 2:20, but Robinson fouled out on and and-one with 2:06 remaining, and Houston was back up a point. Wagner's putback put Michigan back up one, but he missed an and-one free throw attempt.

Freshman Isaiah Livers' foul on an over the back following a Matthews three-point miss with 44.1 remaining sent Devin Davis to the line for two free throws. He made both. Abdur-Rahkman's drive rimmed out, Matthews' tip rimmed out and Matthews fouled out on the rebound.

Davis made one of two free throws, and U-M was down two with one last shot. Abdur-Rahkman missed at the rim and Michigan was forced to foul with 3.9 seconds remaining. Davis missed both free throws, giving the Wolverines even one more shot.

Poole's triple at the buzzer from 28 feet found the bottom of the net and sent the Wolverines to the Sweet 16.

Abdur-Rahkman and Wagner both finished with 12, while Robinson added 11 for the Wolverines. They'll head to Los Angeles for the West Regional next week.