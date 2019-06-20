Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

There is only one five-star quarterback in the initial 2021 rankings in Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian’s Brock Vandagriff, but it’s early and many more five-stars will get added.

Two prospects under serious five-star consideration - and who have a lot of Ohio State and Michigan fans watching - are Buckeyes QB pledge Kyle McCord and Wolverines commit J.J. McCarthy.

McCord, from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s, seems to have the slightly clearer path to five-star status since he’s ranked ninth nationally and McCarthy, out of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, is at No. 11 but both are well within striking distance of getting bumped up.

The 2021 quarterback class is shaping up to be one of the better ones in Rivals history and there could be others that will fall into five-star consideration as well.

Could Ohio State and Michigan each end up with a five-star quarterback commit in this class?