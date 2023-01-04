Michigan continues to stay undefeated in Big Ten play after putting together back-to-back strong performances, with the Wolverines defeating Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night. Both teams played in a hard-fought battle, both having answers for runs throughout the game. Ultimately, U-M had what it took to come out on top. Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines' win over the Nittany Lions.

Is Michigan starting to figure it out?

All hope appeared to be lost after the upset loss to Central Michigan. Since that loss, the Wolverines have put together two encouraging performances. The most important statistic is that the Wolverines are currently undefeated heading into an important match-up against Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. If the Wolverines are able to string together three wins in a row, with a big one against a key rival, things might be trending in the right direction.

Michigan's resolve is something to be happy with

Earlier in the year, this kind of trading punches might not have happened with this team. The earlier team might've dropped a game like this. However, a young team showed resolve and got a big win. The quality of this win might not show up in March but for a young team going against a group of veteran players that have seen a lot of basketball, you have to be happy with the way the team responded all night long. A step in the right direction.

This team will be carried by Hunter Dickinson the rest of the way