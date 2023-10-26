For the first time since the beginning of Michigan's Big Ten regular-season championship season in 2020-21, the Wolverines will have a starting center whose name isn't Hunter Dickinson. Austin Davis kicked off Michigan's Big Ten title-winning season as the starting center before the highly touted freshman Hunter Dickinson took over.

The 7-foot-1, 265-pound Dickinson was the face of the program from that moment on, helping the team to an Elite Eight appearance in 2021, followed by a Sweet 16 berth in 2022, before he, along with his teammates, suffered through a rough 2022-23 season that saw the Wolverines miss out on the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Whether he was donning ski masks or performing ill-suited celebrations after 3-pointers, Dickinson was a polarizing character that not many outside of Ann Arbor appreciated.

Now, though, he's Kansas' to deal with.

It's time for Michigan to flip the page to a new starting center — one with not as much personality but perhaps an even higher ceiling.

Tarris Reed Jr., a 6-foot-10, 265-pound sophomore from St. Louis, Missouri, will take over the void left behind by Dickinson.

Reed played sparingly during his freshman season. He averaged 3.4 points in 12.6 minutes per game. As the unquestioned starter heading into 2023-24, Reed will receive a large increase in minutes as a true sophomore.

"First and foremost, I'm blessed to be put in this opportunity, to be put in this position, to have a pretty significant role," Reed said during media day last week. "Even with Hunt leaving, yeah, it was pretty crazy, but now it's just, we have to ramp up the work; we have to ramp up the mindset even more."

The sophomore believes he's ready to manage the workload.

"I put in tons of hours," Reed said during media days last week. "So, I have no choice but to trust myself."

A lot of the work Reed put in, he said, was off the court in an effort to transform his body. The sophomore said he is still around the same weight as he was last season, but his habits changed drastically.

"It's really just putting on muscle, getting lean," Reed said. "I started cooking my own food, stopped eating out. I started cooking chicken, broccoli, rice, eggs, so that was probably the biggest thing."

"I cut Chipotle, Qdoba, like all fast food. Literally, I'll eat home-cooked meals; I'll meal prep... I miss my mom cooking for me, but I would call her, ask her some things like, 'How high do I put the heat on to cook some chicken?'... that's what I miss about staying at home with my mom... it was pretty hard at first, but now I got used to it."

Reed's offseason habits have proven his dedication to the team, and he realizes it's an opportunity he'll never have again.

"I've got a big opportunity, you know? I know this won't ever happen again. This opportunity will not present itself again, so I have to go 100 percent, full force."

Reed and the Wolverines are set to begin their season on Friday, Nov. 3, in an exhibition bout against Northwood at the Crisler Center. The first regular-season game of the season will be against UNC Asheville on Tuesday, Nov. 7.