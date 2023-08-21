Not long after officially partnering with Michigan Athletics, Champions Circle, an NIL collective, helped Michigan basketball center Tarris Reed Jr. sign a partnership with The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. Reed, now a sophomore, will join forces with Jalen Rose, an iconic name and face in Ann Arbor, as the two look to impact young children academically.

According to the release, The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy is "an open enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school on the Northwest side of Detroit... JRLA works to empower its scholars to develop the strength of character, skills and knowledge needed to matriculate, be great in and graduate from college or a post-secondary institution so they have opportunities to be successful in the competitive world and take care of themselves and the people they love."

The former Fab Five member shared his excitement on the partnership with Reed.

"I’m looking forward to Tarris joining the JRLA family as he further develops as a leader off the court. As a former Wolverine, I’m excited for the work the Champions Circle is doing to support their student-athletes. This will be a great partnership for the scholars we serve."

Reed also echoed Rose's excitement about the partnership.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to collaborate with Champions Circle and the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, contributing to the development of this mentorship initiative. This partnership allows me to use my name, image, and likeness to positively impact the lives of younger students, granting them the tools they deserve to flourish."

"Together, Tarris Reed Jr. and JRLA will spearhead various initiatives, including a mentorship program, motivational speaking engagements, and community outreach activities. By sharing his personal experiences, struggles, and triumphs, Tarris hopes to instill in students the belief that they, too, can overcome challenges and achieve greatness."

"Additionally, Tarris will lead a fundraising campaign for JRLA to coincide with the 2023-24 basketball season by being the initial donor and utilizing his relationships and notoriety to encourage others to support JRLA."

Reed averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman last season, and the 6-foot-10 center is on track for a breakout sophomore season. But beyond basketball, Reed plans on impacting the lives of numerous children through this partnership with Rose's Leadership Academy.

"Champions CircleTM, Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, and Tarris Reed Jr. are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the lives of young individuals in our communities. Together, they will strive to embody the motto of JRLA – Enter a Learner: Exit a Leader."