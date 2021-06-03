Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment, Recruiting Others To Michigan, More

Tay’Shawn Trent put an end to his recruiting process early on and made a verbal commitment to Michigan in March.

Since then, not much has changed. The four-star 2022 wide receiver out of Eastpointe (Mich.) High is still solid to the Wolverines and hasn’t had much of any communication with other programs.

“Everything is great with my commitment,” Trent said. “I’m completely solid. I haven’t been hearing from any other schools or anything like that.”