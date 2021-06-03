 Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment, Recruiting Others To Michigan Wolverines Football, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment, Recruiting Others To Michigan, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Tay’Shawn Trent put an end to his recruiting process early on and made a verbal commitment to Michigan in March.

Since then, not much has changed. The four-star 2022 wide receiver out of Eastpointe (Mich.) High is still solid to the Wolverines and hasn’t had much of any communication with other programs.

“Everything is great with my commitment,” Trent said. “I’m completely solid. I haven’t been hearing from any other schools or anything like that.”

Trent picked Michigan over offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, West Virginia and a handful of other programs.

For Trent, it all came down to relationships. While area recruiter Ron Bellamy is new on staff, he didn’t waste much time connecting with Trent. The two have a special bond that extends beyond just football.

