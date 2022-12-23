It is no secret what the identity of the Michigan offense is. Bully ball. Michigan will be patient, deliberate, and violent in the run game. With the best offensive line in the country, they will wear you down and even if you keep it close in the first half, the Wolverines will have more depth and power to win the game in the end. In a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes acknowledged what they are facing with the Michigan run game. “Anybody that plays Michigan probably is a little bit concerned of that," said Dykes. "They’ve got a really good offensive line, it’s a strength of their football team.” So does that impact the strategy for TCU heading into the playoff matchup in the Fiesta Bowl? “That’s gonna be the big challenge for us — stopping the run and make the quarterback beat us. He’s certainly capable of doing it, but we gotta stop the run because that stops their offense.” Dykes is stating the obvious here, and he is hardly the first coach to say it. Arguably the biggest change is the acknowledgment that the quarterback you want to make beat you, JJ McCarthy, is in fact capable of doing that. The obvious reason for this is after Jim Knowles took the shut down the run and make McCarthy beat you strategy to the most extreme possible place, the Buckeyes gave up 3 long passing touchdowns to McCarthy, then in the 4th quarter the run game beat them anyway with 85 and 75-yard touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards. TCU wants to shut down Michigan's run game, but can they? And why are they confident they can?

Michigan is Texas? Not close

Earlier this week on Twitter, comments from TCU DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson had TCU and Michigan fans talking. Is Michigan basically Texas?

I am going to ignore the cherry-picked stats and focus more on the game Texas and TCU played, because that is what have the Horned Frogs confident. Texas is led by running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award over Michigan's Blake Corum and was listed next to Corum in nearly every postseason All-American and Award list. They were clearly the two best running backs in the country this season. Obviously TCU will be dealing with Donovan Edwards instead of Corum in the Fiesta Bowl, but with 401 yards rushing and 3 TDs in the last two games, he has proven a worthy replacement. When TCU played Texas earlier this season, TCU held Robinson to 29 yards. It was Robinson's only conference game where he didn't top 100 yards. Impressive for TCU, but is there more to the story? On November 13, TCU beat Texas 17-10. It was easily the best performance of the season for the TCU defense. Again, Robinson was held to 29 yards but QB Quinn Ewers also went 17/39 for only 171 yards and 1 interception. This is the first obvious breaking point, Ewers threw the ball 39 times. Robinson had only 12 carries. I don't think there is world where JJ throws 40 times and Donovan carries the ball less than 15 times. On Texas' first drive, they threw the ball to Xaiver Worthy on first down. Two short runs left the Longhorns with a 4th and 1. Robinson got the ball and was stuffed. On their second drive, a three and out and Robinson didn't touch the ball. Next drive, two carries for Robinson another three and out. Robinson started the next drive with his best run, 8 yards, but Ewers threw an interception. Texas got their first 1st down at the end of the 2nd quarter, 5 play drive, no carries for Robinson. Next drive, another three and out, only one carry for Robinson. With 5 minutes left in the third quarter, down 10-0, Texas gets its first scoring drive.12 plays 71 yards with 9 Ewers passes and only 1 Robinson carry. 3rd quarter TCU leads Texas 10-3. Texas was now all in on the passing game, and Robinson would have only one more carry the rest of the way

Bijan Robinson Carries Carry Yards Total Yards 1 3 3 2 0 3 3 2 5 4 1 6 5 8 14 6 0 14 7 9 25 8 0 25 9 0 25 10 0 25 11 -3 22 12 7 29