Kolbe Harmon is a safety and wide receiver prospect from Brentwood in Nashville. He is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 21 player in the state.

Tennessee: “UT is just a stand-out school. (Josh) Heupel’s coaching seems to get things done for the team. The team's culture and energy when I went to the practice were amazing and having friends on the team and many more of my good friends committed gives me a basis for guys I’ve already connected with. I love the family aspect of the team.”

Miami: “The school is a beautiful place, the city is very fitting to me and being around the team those players are definitely my type of people.”

Duke: “I really connected with Coach (V'Angelo) Bentley, Coach (Manny) Diaz and the rest of the staff. Their philosophy is really different and I think Coach Diaz is going to change the program for the better. I felt I had a personal relationship with the coaches already. The school overall is a nice place and the academics are like no other.”

Missouri: “Mizzou's football program offers rich tradition and a competitive edge in the SEC, one of the more competitive conferences in college football, with amazing facilities, top-notch coaching staff and a strong focus on player development. The campus life and passionate fan base make it an exciting place to be for any aspiring athlete.”

Indiana: “Once again, I clicked instantly with the coaching staff and I have multiple committed players that I have been working and talking with. Coach Cig (Curt Cignetti) did something special at JMU and I think it will carry over to Indiana. Also, the nutrition and lifting program stood out to me, they seem to be really invested in their job as do all the other coaches.”

Michigan: “Michigan's football program is just overall iconic, everyone knows if you want to play at the next level, Michigan is the place to be. With a commitment to excellence both on the field and in academics, Michigan provides players with a well rounded collegiate experience and a pathway to success in football and beyond.”

Penn State: “Penn State is one of the most cultured programs I have experienced, with the amount of winning history they have, the pressure and production are incredible. Attending the whiteout against Iowa, it was cool to see this fan base in action. The development there is definitely special.”

Louisville: “Coach (Steve) Ellis is a great coach and his coaching style keeps me engaged. I love the facilities. The spring practice I went to showed a team that will compete and is going to make big plays. They have many stand-out players there and putting myself in the position I can see myself standing out on that team, as well.”