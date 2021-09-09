 The 10 Best Michigan Wolverines Football Recruits I Saw On The Road In August
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The 10 Best Michigan Recruits I Saw On The Road In August

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
As you guys know, I hit the road a ton. My MO has always been to see as many prospects in-person as possible. It's the best way to get to know recruits and evaluate them.

I've always said that if you don't hit the recruiting trail and do this job full-time, well, you should find another career.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

In the month of August, I traveled to six different states and saw a ton of Michigan recruits in various settings.

Here are the 10 best based on how they performed when I watched them live not necessarily how I would rank them from an overall standpoint.

{{ article.author_name }}