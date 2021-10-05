The 10 Best Michigan Recruits I Saw On The Road In September

As you guys know, I hit the road a ton. My MO has always been to see as many prospects in-person as possible. It's the best way to get to know recruits and evaluate them. I've always said that if you don't hit the recruiting trail and do this job full-time, well, you should find another career.

In the month of September, I traveled to six different states and saw a ton of Michigan recruits in various settings. Here are the 10 best based on how they performed when I watched them live not necessarily how I would rank them from an overall standpoint.

10. ATH Amorion Walker, Ponchatoula (La.) High At 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with verified 4.4 speed, Walker checks the boxes when it comes to his athletic ability. His versatility makes him even more valuable. After all, Michigan is making him a top priority at wide receiver, but schools like Alabama are high on him as a defensive back. On the field, however, there is still work to do. When I saw him live last month, Walker didn’t show much in terms of route running and didn’t appear to be a natural pass catch. He also lacked aggressiveness and finished with a very modest stat line. Still, that athletic profile is enough for schools to take a chance on his upside. Walker is committed to Notre Dame but remains a key target for the Wolverines.

9. Edge Kevonte Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger Henry is the ultimate high ceiling, low floor prospect. The three-star Michigan commit is has the ability to wreck havoc off the edge in Michigan’s new defensive scheme. His speed is outstanding and he plays with reckless abandon. The athleticism is also through the roof. However, Henry is still extremely raw from a technical standpoint and must add weight and strength to his long, lanky frame. Henry flashed in my live evaluation, recording a handful of tackles, including one for loss, and making a couple of plays while lining up at running back. Again, the upside is tremendous but development will be key once he arrives in Ann Arbor.

8. OL Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach Conerly has the measureables and athleticism that fit the profile of a five-star tackle. The Rivals100 prospect was dominant in the early part of my in-game evaluation as he served up a couple of pancakes and looked extremely comfortable in pass pro. Unfortunately, Conerly suffered from cramps, which caused him to miss the majority of the second half. I would say my game evaluation is incomplete hence why Conerly is lower on this list. However, I loved what I saw from Conerly in a camp setting this summer and when he was on the field, he showed off the traits that make him one of Michigan’s most coveted targets this cycle.

7. CB Caleb Presley, Seattle (Wash.) Rainer Beach (2023) I actually feel like Presley should be higher on the list as he did his job perfectly. A Rivals100 prospect, Presley completely locked down his side of the field, allowing zero receptions in a Rainier Beach win. Presley was only thrown at a couple of times and neither occasion really provided much of a test. Presley is a speedy, athletic cover corner that loves to play press man. I love his willingness to be aggressive as well as his swagger. Michigan offered him this summer, and it’s not hard to see why he is one of the best corners in the country in 2023.

6. DE Jalen Thompson, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech (2023) A Rivals250 in-state prospect, Thompson was a standout in Cass Tech vs. King game that featured several DI prospects. An intriguing prospect, Thompson could be a straight edge rusher at the next level or add plenty of weight to his frame and play with his hand in the dirt. Thompson was a force off the edge in the aforementioned contest, sacking elite quarterback Dante Moore twice. He also showed off his flexibility by playing offensive tackle and helping Cass Tech rack up plenty of yards on the ground. Michigan is a top contender for Thompson early on in his recruitment.

5. WR Malik Elzy, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon (2023) It was an easy night at the office for Elzy. The Rivals250 prospect logged seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Simeon’s win over Hubbard. While the competition wasn’t the best, Elzy did what he was supposed to do and took over the game. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Elzy is a big, physical wide out with an excellent catch radius. He can go up and get it and is coming along as a route runner. While speed needs improvement, Elzy is one of the best pass catchers nationally next cycle.

4. QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High Denegal was the last Michigan recruit I saw live in the month of September, and he didn’t disappoint. The three-star U-M quarterback commit threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win. Denegal has a strong arm and enough athletic ability to extend plays and use his legs to hurt the opposition. After missing on a couple of deep balls early, Denegal was almost flawless the rest of the game and connected on a couple of beautiful bombs to close out the contest. Denegal still needs to some mechanical work, but the tools are certainly there.

3. OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge Jones had about as dominant of a performance as an offensive lineman could have when I saw him live last month. Jones completely overpowered the opposition with his size and strength. The three-star Michigan commit played with a mean streak and buried defenders in the dirt, especially on down blocks. He has the profile of a left tackle but can play multiple spots along the offensive line, especially early in his career. Jones was one of Michigan’s first commits this cycle and remains completely solid with the Wolverines.

2. DT Deone Walker, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech Despite Cass Tech’s loss to rival King, Walker was his usual dominant self. The four-star defensive tackle commanded constant double teams in the interior of the defensive line and forced King to attack the perimeter. Even when Walker doesn’t rack up a ton of tackles, he’s a large enough force to alter the opposition’s game plan. Walker also started along the offensive line and helped the Technicians run the ball with plenty of success. Walker remains one of the most important targets for Michigan this cycle.