With spring in the rearview and summer fast approaching we are starting to examine Michigan's roster and depth chart. The biggest question mark remains, who starts opposite Will Johnson? Michigan is locked in with one of the best corners in the nation in Johnson, but with DJ Turner and Gemon Green each off to the NFL, there isn't much experience ready to step into the CB2 role. Michigan has had this question before, and found the answer, most recently with Green and then Turner. It's complicated. There are multiple potential solutions, but what will Michigan ultimately choose? Where do things stand now? Let's take a look at the question of who starts at CB2 with what appears to be the best option right now.

Leader in the clubhouse

I don't think you can come out of the spring without thinking Ja'Den McBurrows is the clear top choice for the CB2 position. McBurrows missed all of last season rehabbing from a leg injury he suffered at the end of 2021. Back at full health, he appears to be on track challenging for reps in the secondary. With McBurrows out last offseason, Will Johnson was able to get more early reps which positioned him well to eventually become CB1 at the end of the season. Now McBurrows is fighting to play across from the breakout star. In many ways, McBurrow is the perfect compliment. At 5'11", McBurrows is quite a bit shorter than Johnson, but at 206lbs no one is going to call him small. McBurrows is a physical corner who hits receivers and ball carriers like a linebacker. His ability to shed blocks and impact the run game gives him an edge on the outside as well. Michigan has plenty of coverage talent with Johnson, Mike Sainristil, and Rod Moore. Adding a versatile defender with the skillset of McBurrows might just earn him the nod.

"The freak"

The story of spring practices was converted wide receiver Amorion Walker. There had been talk in the winter that Walker may play both ways in spring camp, a similar experiment to Sainristil the season before. But Jim Harbaugh added an exclamation point to that rumor when he said Walker is not only practicing with corners exclusively but he called him a "starter" in the defense. Now as I explained at the time, Harbaugh has begun to use the term "starter" loosely. With Michigan's scheme usage and depth, sometimes Harbaugh labels any player capable of starting as a starter. Still, the statement caught the attention of everyone which mean a lot of eyes were on Walker in the Maize and Blue Spring Game. Unfortunately, Walker had a difficult Saturday and reminded everyone of how raw the talented sophomore is. At 6'3", with his speed, vertical, and flexibility it is not hard to see why Walker excites this staff. He has been called a freak since committing to Michigan, but talent needs skill. Walker could be an unbelievable corner at Michigan someday, but it is going to take time for him to get comfortable. We'll have to wait and see if he gains ground in the summer, but Walker will need to earn his wings on the field during Michigan's nonconference schedule.



Depth appears

There had been some concern about the overall depth at the cornerback position heading into 2023 with DJ Turner and Gemon Green heading to the NFL. Not only does Michigan need to find a starting outside corner, but is there enough depth to handle rotations or worse an injury? While the spring game may have thrown some ice on Walker's hype, it started a fire with the group as a whole. As we discussed with McBurrows and Walker, the issue is experience, but it is definitely not talent. Zeke Berry looked great all game. Physical in the run game and in coverage. He had 4 tackles an interception and a pass breakup. Kody Jones had 4 tackles in the game and forced a fumble. Myles Pollard also looked great in coverage and had an interception. Freshman Jyaire Hill had an interception taken away but showed up all day with 4 tackles. Keshaun Harris also had a couple of pass breakups and shouldn't be slept on as he has been with the program for awhile. The point is, Michigan came out of the spring with a lot of names at a position some were very worried about. Berry and Jones may be more nickel types, especially Berry who can play some safety as well. The rise of either one of them could give Michigan the option to slide Sainristil outside. Pollard is a sneaky player who may have the best chance at being the most consistent of the group. Michigan's future is clearly in great hands as Jyaire Hill's ceiling may be that of Will Johnson. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has said he isn't sure Hill's path will match Johnson's, but he believes the potential is there.



Return to the portal

Some fans have been calling for Michigan to find a cornerback in the transfer portal as soon as the offseason began. Michigan did extend offers to cornerbacks in the winter window, but none really ever appeared to gain traction.

Michigan isn't in a desperate need as we have shown, but they aren't going to turn away a veteran who would be a really good fit. We saw this last week when Michigan offered Trey Amos from Louisiana. Amos' game is a great fit for what Michigan does, but he looks likely stay south and again, Michigan doesn't appear to be gaining traction. What Michigan offers in the transfer portal isn't a guaranteed starting spot, it's a chance to compete and contribute. The Wolverines have done a great job at finding players in the portal who fit the culture, assess a need, and are willing to earn their role. But a lot of players are in the portal because they are chasing playing time, and if you aren't promising it, they aren't listening. I am not saying Michigan won't find a potential answer in the portal. If the right fit is there, they will pursue it as they did with Amos. I am saying I think it will be difficult to pull that player because the truth is Michigan isn't as desperate at corner as some believe. They have talented players, and they have depth, which means they have the answer on this roster. Players in the portal see it too. Even if an addition comes, that player will simply join the rest who are in a battle for a starting job. A battle that will likely bleed into the regular season.



My choice