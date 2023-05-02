With the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, the 2024 NFL Mock Drafts are starting. Over at The Athletic, Dave Brugler put together his first mock draft for 2024, featuring only the first round. Like Brugler says though, it is so early so this is more of a watch list than a true mock. In Brugler's mock he features two Wolverines. One who turned down the NFL last season and one who would leave Michigan early for the draft.

15. Las Vegas Raiders, QB JJ McCarthy

McCarthy is entering his junior season and would have to forego his final season to enter the NFL Draft. With Michigan's roster as loaded as it is, with National Championship aspirations, many expect McCarthy to have a good enough season to earn a first round grade for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is what Brugler had to say about JJ; The fourth quarterback drafted in this mock, and you don’t need to squint to see the talent with McCarthy. He is a loose athlete for his size with NFL-level arm strength and the poise to make plays.

22. Baltimore Ravens, DT Kris Jenkins