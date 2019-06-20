Former Wolverine forward Ignas Brazdeikis was one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten this past season.

In his lone season at Michigan, he won Big Ten Freshman of the Year and started all 37 games, leading the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game.

Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, The Athletic’s NBA Draft writer Sam Vecenie likes a lot about Brazdeikis’ game.

“I’m someone that really buys into toughness on the court,” Vecenie told the Wolverine. “I really want guys who I think want it more. I really want guys who I think provide a level of just competitiveness on the floor and I don’t think anyone would say otherwise about Brazdeikis. He is absolutely an elite level competitor when he takes the floor.”