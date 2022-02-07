The Blue Board: Quarterbacks
The Blue Board is a daily installment in TMBR's recruiting coverage that offers analysis on Michigan's offer sheet. It runs Monday through Friday and breaks down a different position group every day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news