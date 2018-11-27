He took the time to answer some last minute questions from Rivals as he prepares to reveal his commitment.

Bailey is one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, so a lot of eyes will be on him Thursday.

Thursday at 2:45pm ET cannot get here soon for Harrison Bailey . The junior quarterback out of Marietta (Ga.) is set to commit to Michigan or Tennessee this week and he can't wait to let the news out.

How long have you known your decision?

“Three weeks.”

Have you informed either coaching staff yet?

“No.”

Who all knows about your decision?

"It is really just my parents. I think my coach has an idea, but we have kept this very quiet."

What is the biggest reason Michigan is in the final two?

“The coaching staff.”

What is the biggest reason Tennessee is in the final two?

“The coaching staff.”

What is the biggest difference between the two finalists?

“Michigan is an established program and Tennessee is building it up.”

What has put the Wolverines or Vols on top?

“It came down to the way the school recruited me and how much I feel the staff genuinely cares for me as a player.”

Did Tyson Helton leaving Tennessee to take over as head coach at Western Kentucky effect you at all?

“No, not at all.”

How would you describe Jeremy Pruitt?

“Coach Pruitt is cool. He is a relaxed guy.”

How would you describe Jim Harbaugh?

“Coach Harbaugh is a unique guy. You can tell that he has done big things and that he loves his job. He really interacts with recruits well.”

What is game-day at Tennessee like?

“It is very passionate.”

What is game-day at Michigan like?

“It is something special. It is really loud.”

How tough has it been to keep your decision quiet?

“It has been pretty tough. I have really wanted to tell my friends, so that has been hard, but all will find out Thursday.”

Have you had second thoughts over the last three weeks?

“Definitely. I had second thoughts up until last week. Once I commit, it is done for me, so I have really thought about this and I know where I want to go.”

What do you think the staffs in Ann Arbor and Knoxville are thinking right now?

“I think both feel they have a good shot because we talk almost every day. Since I announced I was committing Thursday, I have talked to each staff a lot. I would guess they both feel pretty good.”

When will you tell each staff of your decision?

"I am really not sure yet."

How have the last couple of weeks been for you?

“I would call it hectic. It has mentally tough. It has been tough keeping it quiet. I have lost sleep over it. I am just glad Thursday is coming soon.”

Are you ready to get this over with?

"Yes sir. I am so ready."