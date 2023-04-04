While spring isn't a good time to overreact about where a team sits, it gives a good idea of what the depth chart looks like and where production could come from during the upcoming season. In Michigan's case, the program has the majority of its production returning as it looks to three-peat in the Big Ten. Here are three final thoughts coming out of spring for the Wolverines.

1. This could be one of Michigan's deepest teams ever

Looking up and down the depth chart, the Wolverines have an embarrassment of riches at every level. On offense, multiple weapons at running back, multiple receivers capable of making a play, tight ends that can help in any kind of situation, offensive line depth that could field more than one team and a quarterback looking to take the next big step. On defense, you're going to see much more of the same. Weapons all over the field. Constant waves of talented edge rushers and interior linemen who are looking to create even more pressure. Linebacker depth is no longer a question mark, with Ernest Hausmann being one of the strongest additions to any team in college football. At defensive back, there's plenty of depth there that needs playing time to get some experience. You can think of a handful of U-M programs that have had significant depth, none might boast the firepower that this current program has right now. Only time will tell if this statement is more of a reactionary hot take or factual.

2. CB2 questions will linger into fall but it will be intriguing

Coaches and players alike have lauded Amorion Walker's transition to cornerback full-time during the spring. While one practice doesn't shape the trajectory of a player, Walker had a day he would like to have back. Was that the result of Peyton O'Leary being an efficient route runner or Walker showing things to improve on tape? Perhaps a little bit of both. Coming out of the spring, depth behind Will Johnson is far from a concern. With him missing a handful of late practices, it's allowed more younger players to see increased snaps in practice. The positive coming out of the spring game is we were able to see more defensive backs making plays. Walker picked up a forced fumble, Jyaire Hill made plays and you also saw Damani Dent get involved as well. The cupboard certainly isn't bare and the Wolverines have options, those options need experience. If one practice that was public to the nation showed anything, the second corner position behind Johnson is far from locked down. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

3. Defensive line will be menacing