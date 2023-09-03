Making any kind of long-term projection about this team after one game is silly

You take one look at social media and you'll see a mixed bag of feelings when it comes to the 30-3 win. Some are fine with the win, realizing that it was the opener and Michigan wasn't going to show anything and just wanted to get out of there unscathed and others are acting like the world is ending and the offseason hype surrounding this program was overblown, suggesting multiple areas of the team stink and things need to be retooled desperately. I think it's fair to be somewhere in the middle. Of course, you're going to find your extremes everywhere but I think it's acceptable to be happy with the win and to hope you see a little more in the next game. However, jumping to conclusions that the offensive line is ruined and Michigan isn't going to be able to run the ball or they won't get pressure all season is silly and short-sighted. In order to get a better idea, you look at trends. If this starts to become a multi-week issue, then you start to worry. For now, enjoy the fact that football is back.

I am not concerned with either line

The first point kid of segues perfectly into my second one, I am in no way concerned with the long-term prospects of both the offensive and defensive lines after one game. Would you like to see the rushing attack be better with the offensive line opening up more holes? Would you like to see the defensive line create more pressure and get a sack or two in the game? Of course, but it's one game. ECU did two things well to combat both U-M lines. On offense, ECU made it a point to get the ball out quickly, not holding onto the ball for any period of time. The quick strike plays prevented the U-M defensive line from getting to the quarterback as it was clear that not getting sacked was an emphasis for the Pirates. You did see what happened when the defensive line got into the backfield, a quarterback hurry led to a Mike Sainristil interception. Not all hope is lost. On defense, it was clear that ECU wanted to sell out for the run no matter the cost, which U-M's passing attack benefitted from greatly. McCarthy did an excellent job taking what the defense gave him, which is why his completion percentage was so good. While the run blocking might've faltered, the offensive line did a great job keeping McCarthy upright. You take the good with the bad and some adjustments will be made in the next week.

We'll see what this team truly looks like once Jim Harbaugh returns