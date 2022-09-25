Michigan opened up its Big Ten account with a 34-27 victory over Maryland on Saturday. It didn't come easy for the Wolverines, as the team faced some early adversity but bounced back to secure the win. Below are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' win over the Terrapins.

1. This was the game Michigan needed

We can finally put to rest the talk of Michigan's non-conference schedule and the lack of being tested the first three weeks of the season. The Wolverines were tested in a big way and the team responded accordingly. Of course, this was a game that didn't necessarily have to be close but the Terrapins did a lot of things right on Saturday outside of a handful of self-inflicted wounds. The offense responded when it needed to, the defense made plays despite allowing points and the Wolverines now head to Iowa with plenty of film to watch and learn from.

2. Offensive big plays are there and plenty of meat was left on the bone

It wasn't J.J. McCarthy's strongest day and he had two plays that were close to being turnovers but 'close' doesn't appear on the stat sheet, so it ended up being a clean game from that standpoint. A clean game and a win, you can't really ask for more than that. In this case, though, you can make a case that you can ask for a little more. Michigan hit on one deep ball in the game after missing a handful throughout the contest. The deep ball hit at a very opportune time for the Wolverines during a drive that ultimately put the Terrapins away. However, it appears that McCarthy delivered multiple deep balls by throwing them just ahead of his receivers. If you're going to throw an incompletion, it's always better to throw it ahead of everyone than short. There's no doubt McCarthy will look at the tape and see things he needs to fix during the week. Timing with his receivers is one of them. Regardless, the Wolverines are capable of the big play as evident in the game on Saturday. A higher hit rate and the narrative flips completely.

3. A more effective pass rush changes everything