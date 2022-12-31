Michigan will head from the Fiesta Bowl bitterly disappointed as TCU will head to the national championship after the Horned Frogs defeated the Wolverines 51-45 on Saturday. Below are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' loss to TCU.

A missed opportunity

It's clear that this was probably Michigan's best chance to reach the national championship and it had been squandered. People were finally in your corner, finally believing what Michigan was showing and you come out flat and do the exact opposite of what has gotten you to this point. Discouraging, disappointing, crushing, all words can be used to describe what happened today. Although U-M were favorites, give TCU credit, they came to play despite the Wolverines spotting the Horned Frogs as many as 14 free points. If all things were equal, things would look completely different.

Self-inflicted wounds derail any chance to get back into the game

Around the same lines as a missed opportunity, this was missed due to the nonsensical mistakes the Wolverines were making at inopportune times. Is there ever an opportune time to make a mistake, though? Two pick-sixes, a ridiculous fourth-down call and a missed tackle that led to a 76-yard touchdown, the Wolverines did not play like itself at all and that's probably the most disappointing part about this game. When everything you wanted was right there for the taking, you self-sabotage and ruin your chances of getting there.

The offense showed heart—which feels like a moral victory excuse