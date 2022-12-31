The Final Word: Three final thoughts from Michigan's CFP loss to TCU
Michigan will head from the Fiesta Bowl bitterly disappointed as TCU will head to the national championship after the Horned Frogs defeated the Wolverines 51-45 on Saturday.
Below are three final thoughts from the Wolverines' loss to TCU.
A missed opportunity
It's clear that this was probably Michigan's best chance to reach the national championship and it had been squandered. People were finally in your corner, finally believing what Michigan was showing and you come out flat and do the exact opposite of what has gotten you to this point.
Discouraging, disappointing, crushing, all words can be used to describe what happened today.
Although U-M were favorites, give TCU credit, they came to play despite the Wolverines spotting the Horned Frogs as many as 14 free points. If all things were equal, things would look completely different.
Self-inflicted wounds derail any chance to get back into the game
Around the same lines as a missed opportunity, this was missed due to the nonsensical mistakes the Wolverines were making at inopportune times.
Is there ever an opportune time to make a mistake, though?
Two pick-sixes, a ridiculous fourth-down call and a missed tackle that led to a 76-yard touchdown, the Wolverines did not play like itself at all and that's probably the most disappointing part about this game. When everything you wanted was right there for the taking, you self-sabotage and ruin your chances of getting there.
The offense showed heart—which feels like a moral victory excuse
If there are any positives in a loss like this, the team didn't fold when TCU jumped out to a big lead. With all the mistakes, the blown plays and mental errors, the team kept fighting through it all and had answers to (almost) every TCU haymaker thrown it's way.
It feels like a moral victory, a "losing with dignity" type of mentality but showing you had a pulse can give you some semblance of good in this game. Even if it doesn't mean a thing at the end of this.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram