Defensive end Kwity Paye and offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield were the first two Wolverines to go, getting picked No. 21 overall by the Indianapolis Colts and No. 68 by the Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Michigan Wolverines football WR Nico Collins became the third U-M player to hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft, coming off the board when the Houston Texans selected him at No. 89 overall (third round).

"It’s like we talked about in the pre-show, it just came a little bit later than I thought with Nico Collins being a good fit," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "In a draft with a lot of speed, he’s one of the few power forwards.

"A lot of 50-50 balls with Nico Collins down the field, and on back-shoulder throws he’s able to box out defenders down the field. The passes don’t always have to be on target, because he has a great ability to adjust.

"He uses that big body to shield off defenders down the field and can go get the ball in the red zone, high point it, and make the play. You want to play off-coverage, he has that build-up speed and ended up running in the 4.4s [in the 40-yard dash].

"The player you're watching on those highlights is 230 pounds, but he’s now 215 pounds so he’s moving a little bit better. You’re going to have a deep weapon there for the Houston Texas — we just don’t know who’s going to be throwing him the football."

"That was really a must [for Houston]," Charles Davis added. "I feel that way because the Houston Texans' receivers, comparatively speaking, are smurfs compared to Nico Collins.

"To get a plus-sized receiver who can make plays down the field, Chris Conley is the only guy on the roster who's close to that."

"I remember just walking down on the field for warm-ups at Michigan, and he’s one of those guys who walks by and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ He’s very big and still runs 4.4 — it’s so impressive," NFL Network's Joel Klatt exclaimed.

"He suffered from some poor quarterback play at Michigan and I thought he could’ve had more production, but it just wasn’t there at that position."