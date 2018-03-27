"I always aim to be the best that I can be, so this kind of justifies the hard work I have put it so far," said Myles Hinton. "It is a cool feeling to be called a five-star, but I know I still have a lot of work to do."

Both Hintons (really four if you include the father and the mother, who played volleyball at Northwestern) are as humble as they come and being a five-star just shows the younger Hinton that hard work pays off.

He has played his share of defensive line, and he still helps out in a back-up role now, but his future is the offensive line where his father played at Northwestern and in the NFL for many years after being selected No. 4 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 310 pound sophomore out of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian started playing football at the age of seven and he has been a bigger kid from day one.

Christopher Hinton is a 2019 strongside end that is committed to Michigan who was named a five-star a year ago and his younger brother, Myles Hinton , a 2020 offensive tackle was named a five-star Tuesday.

There are now two Hinton's on Rivals that have five stars next to their names on their profiles.

Offers started rolling in very early for the 2020 prospect, but he is taking the recruiting process very slow. He saw his brother commit to Michigan just before his junior year, but the younger brother does not see his recruitment ending that early.

"I am in no hurry to commit or to make a decision. I am just taking my time. I still have plenty of time to figure that out. I honestly don't think I will commit until my senior year. That could change, but that is what I am thinking right now.

"I was out visiting California and Stanford during Winter Break and those are the only schools I have visited this year. I don't have any visits scheduled right now, so I am just taking everything slow."

Stanford is a school that has impressed Hinton. The Cardinal program has a great balance of academics and athletics, which is what he is looking for.

"It was my second visit to Stanford and there is something that just makes me feel comfortable there," said Hinton. "Their academics are second to none and that is a big part of things with me, but I just feel good when there.

"I really do like Stanford."

If you know the Hinton family, then you know how close-knit they are. The brother are competitors, but extremely close with one another, so many feel Michigan may have the inside track at landing the second Hinton.

"It would be cool to play with Chris at Michigan, but I will be making my own decision based on my needs in a college. It may help Michigan a little that Chris is going there, but it won't be part of my decision.

"I will make the decision based on what college I feel is best for me."

Outside of California, Michigan and Stanford, schools like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and USC have offered the new five-star, but he is leaning no direction.

He is focused on finishing his sophomore year strong in the classroom and improving as a player in spring practice. The work doesn't always stop when he leaves school either. Hinton has had a little extra help away from GAC along the years too and he knows that's helped him become who he is as a prospect and a person.

"My dad has helped me a lot," said Hinton. "He is not one of those dads that has pushed things on us or forced us to play football, so I love how he has let us figure it all out on our own.

"He is very supportive and he has really helped me. With football, he knows so much. He will talk to me after games, after practice and just help me improve on what I did that day.

"He has worked with me on technique and just taught me things many wouldn't know. He has been a big help in helping me develop as an offensive lineman because he played the same position.

"My dad has definitely taught me a lot."