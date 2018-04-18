On Tuesday, the University of Michigan announced that the International Champions Cip would be returning to Ann Arbor, with European soccer powers Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC facing off at the Big House on July 28.

Wednesday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke at a press conference with former players from each club and tournament representatives, who called the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool the soccer version of Michigan-Ohio State.

The tournament was started in 2013 by Michigan alum and Detroit native Stephen Ross and his company, Relevant Sports, which is a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group that owns and operates the International Champions Cup.

This is the sixth year of the tournament, which will feature 18 of the top clubs in the world and 27 matches spread across three continents, eight countries and 22 cities.

The scoring format will be different this year, with only one overall winner being crowned. Each team will play three matches, with three points being award for a win, two for a win in penalty kicks — which will begin if the match is tied at the end of regulation — and one point for a penalty kick loss. The team with the most points at the end will be the victor.

The game at Michigan Stadium will start at 5 p.m. and is the third match in the tournament's history in Ann Arbor. The first game was played in 2014 between Manchester United and Real Madrid. It set the record for the most attended soccer game in United State history with an attendance mark of 109,318.

In 2016, The Big House hosted Real Madrid once more, this time against Chelsea. 105,826 people attended that game.

Michigan Stadium's current attendance record came in 2013 when Michigan played Notre Dame in front of 115,109 people. 105,491 saw the Detroit Red Wings play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Winter Classic in 2014, which is a hockey record.

Manchester United was represented by former striker Andrew (Andy) Cole, while Liverpool legend Sami Hyypiä appeared for his former club. They did a jersey exchange with soccer fans and now former Michigan basketball players Duncan Robinson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for the match will be available Wednesday, April 18 at 8:30 a.m. ET while the general public will have access to tickets beginning Monday, April 23 at 8:30 a.m. through the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office and online at MGoBlue.com/tickets. Additional information and access to presale information is available at www.internationalchampionscup.com. To be eligible for tickets Wednesday, you must be a Michigan athletics donor with over 200 points. On Thursday, all Michigan athletics donors will be eligible.