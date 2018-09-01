Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Rundown: Michigan At Notre Dame

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Both Jim Harbaugh and Brian Kelly are excited to renew the rivlary between Michigan and Notre Dame.

Michigan "is at a crossroads under Jim Harbaugh," some media outlets have written in the days leading up to the opener at Notre Dame. The season is not made or broken in one game, and all goals would still be on the table with a loss. Still, we should find out plenty about this team in U-M’s game with the Irish.

Michigan at Notre Dame

Date: Sep. 1, 2018

Site: Notre Dame Stadium (80,795); South Bend, Ind.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: NBC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: This will mark the first meeting between the two gridiron giants since 2014, and it will be the eighth time they have met in prime time … The home team has won each of the seven night games in series history (5-2 overall advantage for ND) … U-M leads the all-time series 24-17-1 but trails 9-10-1 in South Bend and has lost its last two there … Jim Harbaugh is 4-2 against the Irish as a player and coach, leading U-M to a pair of victories as a quarterback and going 2-2 as the boss (all at Stanford) … Notre Dame checks in at No. 11 nationally in the coaches’ poll and No. 12 per the Associated Press, while U-M ranks No. 14 in both.

Michigan Football: Previewing The Notre Dame Matchup With An Irish Insider

Michigan Football Keys To The Game: Notre Dame

Michigan Football: Breaking Down Each Phase Of The U-M/Notre Dame Game

USA Today

Michigan Football: The 3-2-1, Pre-Notre Dame Edition

Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson: ‘He Does So Many Things Well’

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List - At Notre Dame

Staff Predictions: Michigan Football at Notre Dame

USA TODAY Sports
---

