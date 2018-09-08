Michigan failed in a lot of areas during last week’s game, specifically in pass protection, and won’t reach their goals without major improvement there. The offensive line just didn’t get it done, and much of it had to do with basics — failure to pick up defensive line stunts, etc — more than the opponent. That needs to improve if this team is going to do anything this year and it might be hard to recognize against an outmatched Western squad. Still, U-M needs to win and win by a lot in order to quell the fan base and show that things are trending in the right direction.

Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Date: Sep. 8, 2018

Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601); Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Television: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: The Wolverines bring a 6-0 mark into the all-time series between the two programs … U-M also boasts a 32-1 mark against teams in the Mid-American Conference — all 33 games have been played in Ann Arbor and Michigan boasts a 1,165-327 scoring margin in such contests … Jim Harbaugh’s squad currently checks in at No. 21 in AP Poll and No. 22 according to the coaches after its season-opening loss to Notre Dame (who is now No. 8 in both).