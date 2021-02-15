The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team stayed at No. 3 in today's Associated Press top 25, following the club's 67-59 triumph at No. 21 Wisconsin yesterday. The game was U-M's first since Jan. 22 following the school's two-week shutdown. The reason Michigan didn't rise in the polls following its impressive win was due to the fact both Gonzaga and Baylor remained No. 1 and No. 2 in the country, respectively. The Bulldogs went 2-0 on the road this week after taking down BYU Monday and San Francisco Saturday, while Baylor is on a shutdown of its own and has seen its last four contests postponed (including tonight's that was originally scheduled at West Virginia).

The Michigan Wolverines' last basketball win at Ohio State came in 2014. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Big Ten has five of its teams rated inside the nation's top 25, and three inside the top five. Ohio State and Illinois check in close behind U-M at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while Iowa slides in at No. 11 and Wisconsin at No. 21. The Badgers did not move following yesterday's loss to the Wolverines (they also picked up a 61-48 win at Nebraska Wednesday night). Though Michigan will play Rutgers Thursday and Ohio State will play at Penn State the same day, the stakes are set for a massive top five showdown in Columbus Sunday afternoon. The Maize and Blue will go head to head with the Buckeyes Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Value City Arena with significant Big Ten title implications at stake. U-M sits atop the conference with a 9-1 record in league play, though the Buckeyes lurk near behind with an 11-4 Big Ten mark.