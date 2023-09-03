The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week. School has started, students are back on campus and fall is right around the corner. The weather hasn't quite changed yet, but all seemed right on Saturday afternoon as better than 109,000 flocked to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' first football game of the season. J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson headlined Michigan's comfortable 30-3 win over East Carolina. About as consistent as the rising of the sun every morning, Michigan football will always garner the most attention from U-M athletics fans, but the Sunday Paper serves as an opportunity to take a close look at what happens beyond the confines of the Big House every week. Let's dig into what happened this past week, beginning with last Sunday, August 27.

Field Hockey

The fourth-ranked field hockey team saw its offense go cold in Sunday's 1-0 loss to 12th-ranked Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The loss came two days after the Wolverines heartbreakingly dropped their season opener, 3-2, to North Carolina, the nation's No. 1 team. Both games served as part of the challenge between the two conferences. Despite losing back-to-back games to open their season, the Wolverines bounced back on Friday with a 5-1 beating of UC Davis, and they followed that up with a 1-0 overtime victory over Old Dominion. Michigan now sits at 2-2 on the season. It will take on Davidson on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and Saint Joseph's Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. Big Ten play will begin the following weekend as the Wolverines travel to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.

Volleyball

The volleyball season is just over a week old, but it's shaping up to be a rough year for head coach Erin Virtue and company. Michigan went 1-1 its first week of the season with a straight-sets loss to Boston College and a straight-sets win over Sacred Heart. Virtue's squad had a Tuesday match against in-state Western Michigan, but the Wolverines were dismantled by the Broncos at home. WMU won, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19. It was a rather tough outing for Michigan, which was hosting its first match of the year. It was a quick turnaround, though, as the team traveled south to compete in the Wooo Pig Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the home of the University of Arkansas. On Saturday, Michigan dropped a five-set shootout against Colorado State. Then, on Sunday afternoon, the Wolverines were quickly taken care of by Arkansas in straight sets. Things don't get much easier for the volleyball team this week, as they play host to North Carolina (Friday) and Duke (Saturday) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Women's Soccer

After starting its season 0-1-2, the women's soccer team appears to be finding a groove. The Wolverines hosted Boston College on Thursday and Cincinnati on Sunday, and they disposed of both teams, 1-0. Michigan goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski hasn't allowed a goal in any of Michigan's last three matches, and she's made 16 saves in that span. Now sitting at 2-1-2, the team will take on Notre Dame and Western Michigan this week — the final non-conference week of the season — before Big Ten play begins against Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 15.

Men's Soccer

The men's soccer team has yet to play a match away from home. Chaka Daley's team opened the year with a 1-1 tie against Loyola Marymount, and they followed it up with a 2-0 victory over California Baptist on Sunday. On Friday, Michigan hosted ninth-ranked Akron, and they tied with the Zips, 1-1. The Wolverines will venture away from home for a while, with consecutive road matches against Bowling Green (Monday), Creighton (Friday), Maryland (Thursday, Sept. 14) and Oakland (Tuesday, Sept. 19). Michigan won't return home again until it faces Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 22.

