The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week. The fall athletics season is in full swing at the University of Michigan, and things are happening left and right. Let's take a close look at how the Wolverines fared throughout the week, beginning with last Monday, Sept. 4.

Men's Golf

The men's golf team had a fantastic showing in its tournament last weekend, that took place at the Sage Run Golf Club in Bark River, Michigan. Although the competition wasn't the greatest, Michigan took care of business and came in first out of 11 teams. As individuals, Wolverines Hunter Thomson and Ben Hoagland came in second and third place, respectively. Thomson shot a 202 over three rounds, and Hoagland shot 206 to help lead Michigan. Other teams in the tournament include Illinois State, North Texas, Miami (OH), St. Mary's, Boise State, South Dakota State, Coastal Carolina, Central Florida, Bowling Green and Ohio. Michigan will now prepare for the Chicago Highlands Collegiate, which is set to take place on Sept. 18-19.

Men's Soccer

It's been a rough start to the season for the Michigan men's soccer team, and this week didn't treat the team any better. The Wolverines dropped two games, one to Bowling Green (2-1) on Monday and one to Creighton (3-1) on Friday. As of right now, through five games, Michigan has scored more than one goal just once. The team sits at 1-2-2, and has scored six goals in five games. Big Ten play is coming up for Michigan this week as it travels to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. After the league opener against Maryland, Michigan heads back to its home state, but remains on the road to take on Oakland.

Women's Soccer

It was a much better week for the women's soccer team, which pulled off a rather surprising upset on Thursday. Michigan marched into South Bend, Indiana and upset 11th-ranked Notre Dame. Michigan was grossly outshot, 27-8, but goaltender Stephanie Sparkowski made seven saves in a heroic effort as the Wolverines pulled off the upset. Forward Gabrielle Prych scored the games only goal, and it came in the 58th minute. The momentum from the upset win carried over into Sunday's match against Western Michigan, when the Wolverines beat the Broncos, 3-2, at home. Big Ten play is up next for U-M, which is set to host Minnesota on Friday.

Field Hockey

It was a pretty easy week for the field hockey team. Michigan had two games this week and won both by a combined score of 9-0. The Wolverines trounced Davidson on Friday, 7-0, and they followed it up with a 2-0 beating of No. 10 Saint Joseph's on Sunday afternoon. Michigan now sits at 4-2 on the season, with its two losses coming to North Carolina and Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. U-M is on a four-game win streak and has allowed just one goal in its last four games. The team will take a trip through Ohio this week as it takes on Ohio State and Kent State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Volleyball

With back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday against North Carolina and Duke, respectively, Michigan was able to go .500. The Wolverines beat UNC in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-18) and the Tar Heels never had much of a chance. Then, on Saturday, U-M fell to Duke in four sets (19-25, 26-28, 25-18, 23-25). The win over UNC was Michigan's second of the season, as it now holds a 2-5 record. U-M will enjoy eight days off before taking on Bowling Green on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Football