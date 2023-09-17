The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week. We're a few weeks into September, and athletics at the University of Michigan continue to move along. Here is a full breakdown of how the Wolverines fared in athletics competitions this week, beginning with Monday, Sept. 11.

Men's Soccer

It was a rather uneventful week for the men's soccer team, which played in only one match this week. The Wolverines traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on the Maryland Terrapins, but the match didn't yield a winner, ending in a 2-2 draw. Michael Leon got the scoring started in the 13th minute of Thursday's match, but the Terrapins answered with two goals of their own before halftime. In the 62nd minute, Bryce Blevins evened the score at two goals apiece. Neither team could find the back of the net in the remaining 28 minutes, and each team earned a point in the draw. Michigan is now 1-2-3 on the season, and will visit Oakland University on Tuesday, Sept. 19 before hosting Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 22.

Field Hockey

After putting together four consecutive wins, Michigan struggled mightily against its most hated rival on Friday as it fell to Ohio State, 5-1. The Wolverines hadn't allowed a goal in three games, but the 17th-ranked Buckeyes scored as many goals on U-M as the team had allowed all season entering the matchup. Michigan rebounded nicely, though, with a 3-1 defeat of Kent State on Sunday afternoon. The team now sits at 5-3 on the season, and it will host Iowa on Friday, Sept. 22.

Women's Soccer

The women's soccer team continues to impress, notching their fifth straight win on Friday night against Minnesota. Michigan has now consecutively defeated Boston College, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Western Michigan and Minnesota. Over the course of those five matches, the Wolverines have pitched four shutouts, and they've only allowed a total of two goals. In Friday's win over Minnesota, the 19th-ranked Wolverines scored the game's only goal in the 34th minute. Jenna Lang scored the goal, marking her first of the season. After starting the season 0-1-2, Michigan now boasts a 5-1-2 record, and it will continue Big Ten play this week with matches against Northwestern and Illinois.

Volleyball

It's been a season to forget for the volleyball team, which dropped both matches of a home-and-home series with Bowling Green this week. Friday night's five-set loss saw the Wolverines battle back from two sets down to even the match at two sets apiece, but Bowling Green claimed the fifth set, 15-10. Then, on Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan was defeated by the Falcons, once again in five sets. This time, Michigan held a two-sets-to-one lead over Bowling Green, but the Wolverines were outscored 40-30 over the final two sets to drop the match. Michigan has now lost three matches in a row and it sits at 2-7 on the season. Michigan State and Maryland are this week's opponents. The Wolverines will host MSU on Friday before taking a trip to College Park on Sunday.



Football