It was a busy week in Michigan Athletics with teams competing all over the country. Here is a full breakdown of how Michigan teams fared this week (Feb. 19-25).

Men's basketball

Advertisement

It's been well documented that the 2023-24 Michigan basketball season has largely been a train wreck. The Wolverines started the season 3-0 but have compiled a 5-20 record since. This week, Michigan had a tough schedule with a road game against Northwestern and a home game against No. 3-ranked Purdue. As many would have predicted, Michigan went winless in its two games. Down Dug McDaniel (academics), Olivier Nkamhoua (season-ending wrist surgery) and Will Tschetter (illness), a shorthanded Michigan team fell to Boo Buie and Northwestern on Thursday night. Nimari Burnett led the way with 15 points, but the Wolverines ran out of gas late in the second half against the Wildcats. McDaniel and Tschetter returned to the court for Sunday afternoon's tilt with Purdue, but the Boilermakers were just too much for the Wolverines to handle. Michigan led for most of the first half, but Zach Edey scored 35 points in the win. Notably, although it was Michigan's 20th loss of the season, it was the first time the Wolverines covered the spread in a loss this season.

Women's basketball

It hasn't been the best of seasons for Kim Barnes Arico and the women's basketball team, either. The Laila Phelia-led Wolverines are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and a win over Northwestern this week helped Barnes Arico's squad move in the right direction. The contest in Evanston was the only game for the Wolverines this week. Lauren Hansen led the way with 18 points, and all five Wolverine starters recorded at least nine points in the win. Phelia recorded a double-double in 38 minutes, and Michigan improved to 8-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan is currently tied for sixth place in the Big Ten standings with Maryland.

Baseball

It was a tough week for the baseball team, which spent the latter part of the week in Arlington, Texas, competing in the College Baseball Series. The Wolverines took on some of the best teams in college baseball, and unfortunately dropped all three games it played. Michigan kicked off the weekend with a game against Oklahoma State. Mitch Voit started on the mound. He pitched 5.0 solid innings before the Cowboys got to him in the sixth. Voit finished the day giving up four runs — only two of which were earned — and three strikeouts. Oklahoma State put up a five spot in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Michigan couldn't generate enough offense to make a comeback. The Wolverines fell, 9-3. On Saturday, the task only got tougher for the Wolverines as they took on No. 7 Oregon State. Jacob Denner started on the mound, and the Beavers got to him early. Jonathan Kim homered in the second inning, but the offense of the Beavers was too much for Michigan to handle. The Wolverines got beaten by mercy rule in the seventh inning, 11-1. On Sunday afternoon, Michigan took on No. 2 Arkansas, and although it was closer than Saturday's matchup against a ranked foe, Michigan still came up short. The second-ranked Razorbacks took a 4-0 lead into the eighth inning, and Michigan tried to complete a comeback, but it came up just one run short. Michigan lost, 4-3.



Softball

While the baseball team was in Texas, the softball team spent the week in California at the UC Santa Barbara Tournament. Bonnie Tholl and the Wolverines played five games this week and won four of their contests. They kicked off the week with a game against Northern Colorado. A six-run fifth inning helped the Wolverines defeat Northern Colorado by mercy rule in five innings. Shortstop Avery Fantucci hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Wolverines to the 9-1 victory. Later on Friday, Michigan took on Sacramento State and lost, 6-1. Michigan's offense went quiet after putting up nine runs earlier in the day. On Saturday, Michigan got revenge on Sacramento State with a 4-3 win. All four of Michigan's runs came via the home run. Ella Stephenson, Lilly Vallimont and Maddie Erickson all went deep in the victory. Michigan defeated Northern Colorado for the second time in two days on Saturday with a 4-1 win. The Wolverines were trailing by a run for a few innings before Keke Tholl hit a grand slam in the sixth inning. Then on Sunday afternoon, Michigan beat host team UC Santa Barbara, 6-1. Tholl homered once again late in the game to lift the Wolverines to victory.

Ice hockey