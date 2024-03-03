It was another busy week for Michigan's sports teams. With it being spring break for the students, teams had an opportunity to travel and play in places they typically don't get a chance to. Here is a full breakdown of how all of Michigan's teams fared this week.

Men's basketball

Is the season over yet? That's what the fans are thinking, and it sure looks like that's what the players and coaches are thinking, too. Michigan has tied its program record for the most losses in a single season in program history. It was an excruciatingly embarrassing week for Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball program. The Wolverines went on the road twice and played two teams that are slated to play in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Not only did Michigan lose both games, but it lost by an average of 26.5 points. Rutgers beat the Wolverines by 30 on Thursday and Ohio State beat Michigan by 23 on Sunday afternoon.

At this point, it appears that not just the fans are counting down the days until the season's end, but the players are, too. Michigan now sits at 8-22 on the season and 3-16 in Big Ten play.

Women's basketball

While the men's basketball team limps its way through one of the worst seasons in program history, the women's basketball team is fighting for its season on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Wolverines fell to Ohio State on Wednesday by a score of 67-51, but they rebounded on Sunday night with a four-point victory over Purdue to secure the No. 6 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament. Cameron Williams and Laila Phelia led the way with 18 and 15 points, respectively, in the win. Michigan will now take on the winner of No. 11 Minnesota and No. 14 Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. Kim Barnes Arico is looking to get the Wolverines into the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. The team is currently 18-12 overall and sits in the 'Last Four Byes,' according to ESPN's Charlie Creme.

Baseball

It's continuing to be a struggling season for Tracy Smith and the Michigan baseball team. The Wolverines played five games this week and went 2-3, winning their two games by a combined four runs, while losing their three games by a total of 24 runs. Michigan started the week on Tuesday with an 8-5 win over USC. Will Rogers highlighted the win with a second-inning grand slam. Mitch Voit hit a two-run blast in the ninth inning to help pad the lead, and the Wolverines triumphed over the Trojans. Pitcher Chase Allen picked up the win. The Wolverine bats went quiet on Wednesday, though, as they fell to Loyola Marymount, 9-1. Kurt Barr gave up three runs in four innings of work, and Michigan just couldn't get anything going on offense in the eight-run loss. A three-run seventh inning helped the Wolverines to victory on Friday over UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium. All three runs that Michigan scored in the seventh inning were unearned, but Michigan was able to pull out a narrow 4-3 win. Voit picked up the win to improve his record to 1-1 on the season. On Saturday, Michigan was brutally outmatched by UC Irvine. The Anteaters put up 10 runs in the first inning to immediately bury the Wolverines. Jacob Denner, who earned the loss, was responsible for six of the first-inning runs, while Connor Judge came in and gave up the final four. It was a 12-4 final. The bats once again went quiet on Sunday against San Diego, a game that was played at Dodger Stadium. Michigan had just four hits and San Diego plated nine runs in the game. Starting pitcher Dylan Vigue picked up the loss and dropped to 0-2 on the season. Michigan is now 4-8 overall on the season and will head home to take on Oakland on Wednesday.

Softball

Inconsistency has been the story for the Wolverines on the softball diamond this season. Michigan has beaten Florida — which was ranked both times — twice, but has lost to Sacramento State, Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. This past week was full of inconsistencies. The Wolverines kicked off the week on Wednesday with a nine-inning, 7-6 loss to Long Beach State in California. Michigan then competed in the Judi Garman Classic, which took place in Fullerton, California. There, Michigan lost four straight games to Texas A&M (6-0), Cal State Fullerton (5-1), Oregon State (1-0) and No. 18 UCLA (10-0) in six innings. Offense is clearly a major concern for the Wolverines early on in the season. Over the course of the five-game losing streak, Michigan plated just seven runs. But the bats got going on Saturday morning as the Wolverines knocked off the No. 13 Florida Gators for the second time of the season. Erin Hoehn pitched 4.2 innings and picked up the win to improve her record to 5-2 on the season. Impressively, all 10 of Michigan's runs came inside the park — the Wolverines didn't hit any home runs. Along with a magnificent day in the pitcher's circle, Hoehn also drove in three runs. Michigan is now 11-9 on the season and should have an opportunity to pick up some wins this week. It will face Bowling Green twice, Northern Kentucky and Illinois State.



Ice hockey