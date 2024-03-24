The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan Athletics (March 18-24)
It's the busiest time of the year in college athletics, and Michigan had many of its teams competing for championships this week. Below is a deep dive into how each team did, as well as a look at a splash hire made by the men's basketball team.
Baseball
The Michigan baseball team went 2-2 this week as Tracy Smith's squad struggles through the 2024 season. Michigan opened the week in Ypsilanti against Eastern Michigan, but the Wolverines were defeated 14-4 in seven innings by the Eagles.
Facing heavy winds of 26-38 miles per hour, the two teams combined for five home runs in the seven-inning game.
Junior pitcher Ricky Kidd got the start on the bump, but the Eagles jumped all over him, scoring seven runs in Kidd's 3.2 innings of work.
Chase Allen gave up five more runs later in the game, and despite a three-run third inning from Michigan's bats, the Wolverines lost.
Michigan then traveled East to take on Penn State in the Big Ten opener. The Nittany Lions scored the game's first three runs, but the Wolverines answered with three runs in the sixth inning, all of which came with the bases loaded (walk, walk, hit by pitch).
However, Penn State walked the game off in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim a 4-3 victory on Friday.
The Michigan bats came alive on Saturday and Sunday, though, with home runs from Collin Priest and Stephen Hurstich on Saturday to help the Wolverines to a 9-6 win.
On Sunday, Michigan plated nine runs in the seventh inning without registering a home run to defeat the Nittany Lions, 11-6.
Michigan now holds a 9-15 overall record and will take on Michigan State in a single game on Tuesday, followed by a three-game home series against Maryland this weekend.
Softball
Bonnie Tholl and the Michigan softball team are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak. Lauren Derkowski pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout against Oakland on Tuesday at Hutchins Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's two runs in the win over the Golden Grizzlies came off home runs from Jenissa Conway and Ava Costales.
The Wolverines are in the midst of their first full Big Ten series of the season. Michigan has already taken two of three games against Purdue, with the third game slated for Monday at 4 p.m.
In the series opener on Saturday, Derkowski started once again and gave up three hits in six innings of work. Erin Hoehn closed things out in the seventh inning, and the Wolverines secured a 7-0 victory.
With the win, Derkowski's record improved to 8-5.
The Michigan bats rose to the occasion on Derkowski's rest day, scoring 11 runs in five innings — including eight in the first inning — to run-rule the Boilermakers. Lead-off batter Ellie Sieler had a two-hit, one-RBI day in the win.
Tholl's squad currently holds a record of 19-11 heading into Monday's series finale against Purdue.
Ice hockey
Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing was the venue for Saturday night's Big Ten Tournament championship game between rivals Michigan and Michigan State. The Wolverines were looking for their third straight Big Ten Tournament title, but they ultimately came up short in overtime, 5-4.
A questionable Michigan State goal was awarded to the Spartans, and Michigan had a goal of its own waved off due to goaltender interference.
With about six minutes left in overtime, the Spartans scored the game-winning goal to win the Big Ten Tournament.
On Sunday night, the bracket and seedings were released for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Michigan earned a No. 3 seed and was surprisingly placed in the same region as Michigan State, which earned a No. 1 seed.
The Wolverines will take on North Dakota on Friday night in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
If Michigan wins, a potential matchup with Michigan State would await, with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line.
Men's basketball
The week was highlighted by the men's basketball team's hiring of Dusty May to be the program's new head coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Saturday night.
May becomes the 18th head coach in Michigan men's basketball history.
"The University of Michigan is among the elite institutions in the world and it is both an honor and privilege to be named its head men's basketball coach," May said. "This is a dream come true for me, my wife Anna, and my boys Jack, Charlie and Eli. I want to offer my thanks to President Santa Ono, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and the U-M Board of Regents for this opportunity."
"I am deeply committed to reigniting the proud tradition of Michigan Basketball. I can't wait to get started," he said.
May will immediately be tasked with building a roster from essentially nothing.
Michigan currently has just four scholarship players still with the program:
- Terrance Williams II
- Nimari Burnett
- Will Tschetter
- Jace Howard
There will be an introductory press conference to welcome May to Ann Arbor on Tuesday.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram