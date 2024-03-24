It's the busiest time of the year in college athletics, and Michigan had many of its teams competing for championships this week. Below is a deep dive into how each team did, as well as a look at a splash hire made by the men's basketball team.

The Michigan baseball team went 2-2 this week as Tracy Smith's squad struggles through the 2024 season. Michigan opened the week in Ypsilanti against Eastern Michigan, but the Wolverines were defeated 14-4 in seven innings by the Eagles.

Facing heavy winds of 26-38 miles per hour, the two teams combined for five home runs in the seven-inning game.

Junior pitcher Ricky Kidd got the start on the bump, but the Eagles jumped all over him, scoring seven runs in Kidd's 3.2 innings of work.

Chase Allen gave up five more runs later in the game, and despite a three-run third inning from Michigan's bats, the Wolverines lost.

Michigan then traveled East to take on Penn State in the Big Ten opener. The Nittany Lions scored the game's first three runs, but the Wolverines answered with three runs in the sixth inning, all of which came with the bases loaded (walk, walk, hit by pitch).

However, Penn State walked the game off in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim a 4-3 victory on Friday.

The Michigan bats came alive on Saturday and Sunday, though, with home runs from Collin Priest and Stephen Hurstich on Saturday to help the Wolverines to a 9-6 win.

On Sunday, Michigan plated nine runs in the seventh inning without registering a home run to defeat the Nittany Lions, 11-6.

Michigan now holds a 9-15 overall record and will take on Michigan State in a single game on Tuesday, followed by a three-game home series against Maryland this weekend.