It was a historic week for Michigan Athletics as various programs were competing for championships. The month of May is one of the busiest times of the year for the school's athletic department, and this week was no exception. Here is a full breakdown of how Michigan's spring sports teams fared in their competitions for the week of May 6-12.

Baseball

Advertisement

Michigan hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor for a one-game series before the home stretch of Big Ten play. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, but it was postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather. The Wolverines fell behind 3-1 in the early going, but the bats got hot in the third inning. Michigan plated seven runs in the home half of the third frame to pull away from the Chippewas. Shortstop Kyle Dernedde finished the day with three hits and seven different Wolverines registered at least one RBI in the 9-5 victory. In the penultimate Big Ten series of the regular season, Michigan hosted Purdue. Despite scoring nine runs just two days prior, Michigan's bats went cold and the Wolverines failed to score a run in the 4-0 loss. Kurt Barr recorded the loss as his pitching record fell to 5-3. Led by Collin Priest and Stephen Hrustich, Michigan evened the series on Saturday with a 7-6 win. Priest had a four-hit, two-RBI day at the plate, and Hrustich had two RBI and scored three runs. In the season finale on Sunday, Hrustich was once again impressive at the plate with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored as Michigan won, 8-6. The Wolverines now hold an overall record of 28-24 and a conference mark of 13-8. With just one more regular-season series left, Michigan sits in a three-way tie for third place in the conference. The final regular-season series will be against Indiana, one of the teams Michigan is tied with in the conference standings.

Softball

Bonnie Tholl is just in her second season as head coach of the Michigan softball team, but that did not matter during the weekend as the Wolverines secured their 11th conference tournament crown in program history. Entering the weekend as the No. 2 seed, Michigan had good odds of winning the tournament, but No. 1 seed Northwestern, a team that swept Michigan in the regular season, would likely be awaiting the Wolverines in the championship game. In what turned out to be an upset-filled tournament, No. 8 seed Indiana knocked off the top-seeded Wildcats, and the Hoosiers advanced all the way to Saturday's title game. Meanwhile, Michigan run-ruled Maryland 10-0 on Thursday thanks to an Avery Fantucci pinch-hit, walk-off home run. In the tournament semifinal on Friday, the Wolverines avoided what would have been the biggest upset of the tournament at the hands of 11th-seeded Wisconsin. Then, in the championship game against Indiana, Michigan claimed the Big Ten Tournament championship with a 3-1 win over the Hoosiers. Despite being outhit 7-2, Michigan was able to muster two runs late in the sixth inning to secure the victory. During Sunday's Selection Show, it was determined Michigan will be playing in the Stillwater Regional, which will be hosted by No. 5 Oklahoma State. Other teams in the regional include Kentucky and Northern Colorado. Michigan will open the double-elimination style regional against Kentucky on Friday at 3 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN 2.

Women's lacrosse

The Michigan women's lacrosse team qualified for the NCAA Tournament after going 14-3 through the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament. It opened NCAAs against Mercer, and the Wolverines dominated by a score of 17-6. No. 4 Notre Dame awaited in the Round of 16, and with a spot in the national quarterfinal on the line, Michigan delivered. With one second left in regulation in a 14-14 game, Michigan's Jill Smith found the back of the net on a buzzer-beating goal to send the Wolverines through to the Round of 8 for the first time in program history. Boston College enters the national quarterfinal with a 17-3 overall record. The two teams will meet on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a spot in the national semifinal.

Men's lacrosse

Fortunes were not as great for the men's lacrosse team, which saw its season end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 16-11 loss to Denver. After winning the Big Ten Tournament and entering the NCAAs on a four-game win streak, Michigan could not figure out a feisty Denver squad. Michigan finishes the season with a 10-7 overall record.

Women's tennis