Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here’s a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• Normally we don't produce an expected visitors list for away games, but with so many common targets between Notre Dame and Michigan and a lot of similarities between the two schools and programs it makes sense to take a look at who's going to be in the stands on Saturday night. Here's a list of prospects who will be on the Notre Dame side of the matchup but will also be paying close attention to the Wolverines.

Michigan likes a lot about three-star wide receiver Elijhah Badger. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

• Folsom (Calif.) High 2020 three-star wide receiver Elijhah Badger could be looking seriously at playing at Michigan, he just needs to check out the program for himself first.

• Michigan appears to still be in play for five-star wide receiver George Pickens out of Hoover (Ala.) High. The 6-4, 190-pounder hasn't been to Ann Arbor yet, but according to Pickens himself he could check things out in an official capacity sometime this fall.

• The Michigan coaches typically offer very few to no prospects throughout the months of July and August, but this year the staff doled out a few. One of those went to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star junior offensive guard Myles Murao. The 6-3, 265-pounder was caught completely off guard by the tender but is very excited to have U-M as an option. Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe three-star safety Lathan Ransom is another that got a recent tender, Michigan extended it on Thursday and the 6-1, 185-pounder couldn't be happier about the opportunity.

• Two of Michigan’s newly-minted captains come from The Sunshine State of Florida, and both senior running back Karan Higdon and junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. set an example to recruits that they can come from far away and have success in the program. One such player that will be paying close attention to U-M this fall is St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High 2020 three-star wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. He holds an offer from Michigan and is excited to see what U-M can accomplish in 2018.

• Michigan has a thing for big-bodied targets in the passing game as evidenced by current U-M receivers Tarik Black and Nico Collins, as well as 6-8, 263-pound tight end Zach Gentry. Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 2020 three-star wide receiver David Baker is much like Black, in that he’s got a mix of elusiveness and also the uncanny ability to go up and win the jump ball.

2020 athlete Jaheem Joseph visited Michigan for the BBQ and is definitely interested in the Wolverines.

• Miami is often a tough place to recruit from when you come calling from the cold and distant land of Ann Arbor, but that doesn’t stop Michigan from trying. Miami Monsignor Pace 2020 athlete Jaheem Joseph is one such prospect that hails from down south that Michigan seems to have a shot with.

Does Michigan have what it takes to flip three-star wideout Jaylen Ellis away from Baylor? Rivals.com

Michigan is pitching their new philosophy of opening it up on offense and stretching the field to Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge three-star wide receiver and Baylor commit Jaylen Ellis. The 6-0, 186-pounder is definitely intrigued and plans to see it for himself later this year. He recently broke down his overall recruitment and explained why Michigan has his interest.

• Belgium native and 2019 prospect Sylvain Yondjouen worked out for the Michigan coaches earlier this summer at the camp at Old Dominion and immediately caught their eyes. Even though he hasn't spent much time in the United States, the 6-4, 227-pound defensive end still knows quite a bit about Michigan and sees himself at a place like U-M.

• The latest behind the scenes of Michigan football, basketball and recruiting scuttlebutt, with plenty of football included heading toward the Sept. 1 opener with Notre Dame.

Five-star safety Daxton Hill is arguably Michigan's top overall target in 2019. Daxton Hill