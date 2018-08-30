The Week In Michigan Football Recruiting: Aug. 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here’s a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:
• Hot Boards are being updated weekly now and the most recent edition of each can be found linked at the bottom of the story. Athlete is the latest position group to be reviewed, and while things are a little thin at the position, a couple of names are still on the board. The rest by position:
• Safety
• Michigan has 20 commits in the 2019 class (ranked No. 11 nationally) and three in 2020 (No. 14), and most of their seasons are underway in 2018. Some of them are already stuffing the stat sheet and are helping their respective teams off to fast starts. Here’s a look back at who has done what so far on the gridiron.
• Normally we don't produce an expected visitors list for away games, but with so many common targets between Notre Dame and Michigan and a lot of similarities between the two schools and programs it makes sense to take a look at who's going to be in the stands on Saturday night. Here's a list of prospects who will be on the Notre Dame side of the matchup but will also be paying close attention to the Wolverines.
• Folsom (Calif.) High 2020 three-star wide receiver Elijhah Badger could be looking seriously at playing at Michigan, he just needs to check out the program for himself first.
• Michigan appears to still be in play for five-star wide receiver George Pickens out of Hoover (Ala.) High. The 6-4, 190-pounder hasn't been to Ann Arbor yet, but according to Pickens himself he could check things out in an official capacity sometime this fall.
• The Michigan coaches typically offer very few to no prospects throughout the months of July and August, but this year the staff doled out a few. One of those went to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star junior offensive guard Myles Murao. The 6-3, 265-pounder was caught completely off guard by the tender but is very excited to have U-M as an option.
Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe three-star safety Lathan Ransom is another that got a recent tender, Michigan extended it on Thursday and the 6-1, 185-pounder couldn't be happier about the opportunity.
• Two of Michigan’s newly-minted captains come from The Sunshine State of Florida, and both senior running back Karan Higdon and junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. set an example to recruits that they can come from far away and have success in the program.
One such player that will be paying close attention to U-M this fall is St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High 2020 three-star wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. He holds an offer from Michigan and is excited to see what U-M can accomplish in 2018.
• Michigan has a thing for big-bodied targets in the passing game as evidenced by current U-M receivers Tarik Black and Nico Collins, as well as 6-8, 263-pound tight end Zach Gentry. Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 2020 three-star wide receiver David Baker is much like Black, in that he’s got a mix of elusiveness and also the uncanny ability to go up and win the jump ball.
• Miami is often a tough place to recruit from when you come calling from the cold and distant land of Ann Arbor, but that doesn’t stop Michigan from trying. Miami Monsignor Pace 2020 athlete Jaheem Joseph is one such prospect that hails from down south that Michigan seems to have a shot with.
• Michigan received a commitment from Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All towards the end of June and recently offered his teammate, 2020 running back JuTahn McClain. McClain is fresh off putting up 437 all-purpose yards along with seven touchdowns in his most recent high school game. He now has U-M as an option and could be a very serious target for the Wolverine staff down the road.
Michigan is pitching their new philosophy of opening it up on offense and stretching the field to Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge three-star wide receiver and Baylor commit Jaylen Ellis. The 6-0, 186-pounder is definitely intrigued and plans to see it for himself later this year. He recently broke down his overall recruitment and explained why Michigan has his interest.
• Belgium native and 2019 prospect Sylvain Yondjouen worked out for the Michigan coaches earlier this summer at the camp at Old Dominion and immediately caught their eyes. Even though he hasn't spent much time in the United States, the 6-4, 227-pound defensive end still knows quite a bit about Michigan and sees himself at a place like U-M.
• Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson four-star athlete Ian Stewart and his Marauders fell to Woodhaven last Thursday night, 49-35. Stewart rarely came off the field and is playing quarterback this year in Carlson's veer offense. He made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball, but it wasn't enough. Despite the loss, he still gave a great interview about his recruitment and where things stand with Michigan.
• The latest behind the scenes of Michigan football, basketball and recruiting scuttlebutt, with plenty of football included heading toward the Sept. 1 opener with Notre Dame.
• As of August 30, Michigan's 2019 class contained 20 members and ranked No. 11 in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings. That actually puts U-M six over the scholarship limit for the fall of 2019 but those numbers will surely change after the 2018 season. With opening kickoff just days away and potential official visit opportunities on the horizon, who are Michigan's biggest remaining targets in the senior class?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook