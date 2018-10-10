Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The offense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The latest defensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison is arguably Michigan's top overall target remaining. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

• Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class so this version of The Sweet 16 is actually more like a Dandy Dozen. Here's a look at U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.

• Michigan's game against Wisconsin is the host of ESPN GameDay and should be an electric atmosphere at night inside The Big House. It's not surprising at all that the coaches and recruiting staffers are using the huge matchup as the biggest recruiting event of the year so far. Here's a look at who will be taking in the game against the Badgers on Saturday night.

• The Wolverines' 4th commitment in the 2020 class occurred when San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson pulled the trigger for the Wolverines on Sept. 9. The 6-3, 215-pounder is the younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson so his presence around the program and inside knowledge of how things work at Michigan led him to picking the Wolverines. Take a look at how he fits in at U-M as a player, member of the 2020 class and future piece of Michigan's roster.

Five-star safety Daxton Hill is elite in every way according to his coach. Daxton Hill

• Michigan made a huge splash on the recruiting front just over two weeks ago now when the number one senior safety prospect in the country committed to the program, in Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star Daxton Hill. He marked arguably Michigan’s biggest recruiting win since the start of the Harbaugh era as U-M went head to head with Alabama for Hill’s pledge. The talent of any five-star is widely established but what truly makes Hill special?

• Since committing to Michigan 14 months ago, five-star Christopher Hinton has not been a one of those prospects committed to one school that visits others. The 6-foot-5, 265 pound defensive lineman out of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian took his official visit to Ann Arbor over the summer, but he was in Athens Saturday night. What does it mean?

• Recently, four-star cornerback Jalen Perry announced he was decommitting from Georgia. The senior out of Dacula, Ga. committed to Georgia just about a year ago. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina are schools we know he has visited since committing to Georgia and this weekend he'll be at Michigan. What's going to happen with Perry moving forward?

Four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey was the headliner for Michigan's game against Maryland. Brandon Brown

• Michigan picked up an impressive win over Maryland and many prospects enjoyed the experience. Here's who we saw and also what they had to say about the win.

• Marietta (Ga.) High four-star pro-style quarterback Harrison Bailey has been very high on Michigan's board for a long time and it's resulted in a couple of unofficial visits already. The 6-4, 220-pounder was back in Ann Arbor last weekend and could be nearing a decision. Rivals.com southeast recruiting analyst Woody Wommack has gotten close with Bailey over the years and has a good bead on his recruitment.

• Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All has been committed to Michigan since June but the contest against Maryland was his first time seeing a game inside The Big House. The 6-4, 223-pounder picked a good game to attend and got to see Michigan tight end Zach Gentry reel in seven catches for 112 yards. That obviously caught All's eye and he can't wait to be a part of things in Ann Arbor.

Four-star offensive lineman Logan Parr picked up an offer from Michigan while in town last weekend. Brandon Brown

• One of the biggest visitors for the Maryland game was junior offensive tackle prospect Logan Parr, out of Helotes (Texas) O’Connor. Parr, a 6-3, 275-pound prospect took his first visit to Ann Arbor and got a chance to interact and start building relationships within the program. He also received an offer from U-M during the visit.