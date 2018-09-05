The Week In Michigan Football Recruiting: Sept. 5
Here’s a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:
• Hot Boards are being updated weekly now and the most recent edition of each can be found linked at the bottom of this article. Athlete is the latest position group to be reviewed, and while the situation is a little thin at the position, a couple of names are still on the board. The rest by position:
• Safety
• Michigan has 20 commits in the 2019 class (ranked No. 10 nationally) and three in 2020 (No. 15), and most of their 2018 seasons are underway. Some of them are already stuffing the stat sheet and are helping their respective teams get off to fast starts. Here’s a look back at who has done what so far on the gridiron.
• Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class but here's a look at the Sweet 16 — U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.
• Belleville (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Tyrece Woods made his presence felt both on offense and defense in a 48-24 win over Livonia Churchill on Friday. The 6-2, 255-pounder had several stops from multiple positions on the defensive line and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in Belleville's win. Afterwards, he talked about his future home and gave a prediction for the Notre Dame game.
• Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback and Michigan commit Andre Seldon has been part of U-M's 2020 class for a couple of months now and he's still on cloud nine about it. As a junior, Sept. 1 was a big day for Seldon. That's the day when college coaches could openly reach out to 2020 prospects via text, direct message and phone call. Seldon knew it was coming and got advice from some future teammates about how to handle it all.
• In a very wild finish to a highly anticipated high school game, Detroit Cass Tech traveled to Lakewood, Ohio to take on St. Edward and came away with a Hail Mary win on a 50-plus yard heave on 4th and 27 as time expired. Michigan commit Quintel Kent did his part but he and Ed's lost 21-20 to fall to 0-2 on the year. Afterward, Kent put his emotions in check and spoke about his commitment to Michigan and what he expects to see out of the Wolverines the rest of the way in 2018.
• Michigan brought in three cornerbacks in the 2018 class and all of them had something in common — they’re all at least 6-2. In 2019, U-M will try to bring in four-star safety Lewis Cine, who also measures in at 6-2, to add to that secondary. His teammate at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Catholic, Dwight McGlotheren, also fits that mold. The four-star junior cornerback is high on the Wolverines and looks forward to visiting in the near future.
• If things go as expected in Ann Arbor, there’s a chance highly touted sophomore wide receiver and former five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones could be on his way to the NFL after next season, making the need for receivers that much bigger. One player who could fill that need is Gardena (Calif.) Serra 2020 wide receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton. At 5-10, 169 pounds Bunkley-Shelton has the quickness to be a difference maker at the next level and the interest to potentially do so at Michigan.
• Oak Lawn (Ill.) Richards High sophomore running back Leshon Williams is looking to become the fifth player from the state of Illinois in his class to earn a Michigan offer. He became one step closer this summer when he visited Ann Arbor and experienced the coaches and much more.
• September 1 marked the first day in which college coaches could contact recruits in the 2020 class, largely changing the scene around the country. Players will now have a much better realization of which schools are truly interested in them, pending their contact. Michigan took the time to reach out to 2020 Miami (Fla.) Palmetto defensive back Robert Hanna this week after he had a great performance in his high school game last Friday.
