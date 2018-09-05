Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here’s a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

Michigan commit Tyrece Woods is off to a solid start in 2018. Brandon Brown

• Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback and Michigan commit Andre Seldon has been part of U-M's 2020 class for a couple of months now and he's still on cloud nine about it. As a junior, Sept. 1 was a big day for Seldon. That's the day when college coaches could openly reach out to 2020 prospects via text, direct message and phone call. Seldon knew it was coming and got advice from some future teammates about how to handle it all.

• In a very wild finish to a highly anticipated high school game, Detroit Cass Tech traveled to Lakewood, Ohio to take on St. Edward and came away with a Hail Mary win on a 50-plus yard heave on 4th and 27 as time expired. Michigan commit Quintel Kent did his part but he and Ed's lost 21-20 to fall to 0-2 on the year. Afterward, Kent put his emotions in check and spoke about his commitment to Michigan and what he expects to see out of the Wolverines the rest of the way in 2018.

Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern is one of the top cornerbacks in the country in the 2020 class. NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com

• Michigan brought in three cornerbacks in the 2018 class and all of them had something in common — they’re all at least 6-2. In 2019, U-M will try to bring in four-star safety Lewis Cine, who also measures in at 6-2, to add to that secondary. His teammate at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Catholic, Dwight McGlotheren, also fits that mold. The four-star junior cornerback is high on the Wolverines and looks forward to visiting in the near future.

• If things go as expected in Ann Arbor, there’s a chance highly touted sophomore wide receiver and former five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones could be on his way to the NFL after next season, making the need for receivers that much bigger. One player who could fill that need is Gardena (Calif.) Serra 2020 wide receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton. At 5-10, 169 pounds Bunkley-Shelton has the quickness to be a difference maker at the next level and the interest to potentially do so at Michigan.

• Oak Lawn (Ill.) Richards High sophomore running back Leshon Williams is looking to become the fifth player from the state of Illinois in his class to earn a Michigan offer. He became one step closer this summer when he visited Ann Arbor and experienced the coaches and much more.