Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The offense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The most recent defensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

• Michigan's coaches are making their rounds around the country and stopping in to see commits and targets. A pretty big 2020 target is also about to make his decision. That and more in recent recruiting notebook.

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison is Michigan's top overall target. Brandon Brown

• Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class so the latest version of The Sweet 16 is more like a Top Ten. Here's a look at U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.

• Indianapolis Ben Davis three-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones has gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and that includes new offers from Michigan and Ohio State among others. The 6-8, 350-pound senior was visited by Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner earlier this week and he's really starting to bond with the O-line coach and is seriously considering Michigan because of it.



Four-star offensive tackle Danielson Ike is one of U-M's main targets on the offensive side of the ball. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

• Michigan has five offensive linemen committed already but offensive line coach Ed Warinner would love to add a big time offensive tackle to that mix. One of his targets is Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst four-star Danielson Ike. The 6-6, 276-pound senior is excited to see Warinner this week and can't wait to set up future meetings as well.



• Michigan was favored against Ohio State in this year's edition of "The Game" but everyone seemed to think it was basically a toss up — except for U-M's commits. The future Wolverines were confident about their team and had some interesting things to say about the game leading up to kickoff.



• The Michigan coaches didn't interact with any prospects while in Columbus on Saturday but a pretty big handful of U-M targets were certainly watching both teams closely during "The Game". It didn't end up playing out very well but that didn't keep several targets from taking in the action.



Four-star cornerback Jalen Perry brings a lot to the table in the secondary. Brandon Brown

• Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry committed to Michigan on the heels of a couple visits to Ann Arbor, including an official for the Indiana game. The 6-1, 188-pound senior is considered the No. 14 cornerback and No. 115 overall prospect nationally. He fits in very well at Michigan on several levels.

