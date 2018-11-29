The Week In Michigan Recruiting: Nov. 29
Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:
• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The offense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The most recent defensive Hot Board can be found linked here.
• Michigan now has 25 commits in the 2019 class(ranked No. 8 nationally) and four in 2020 (No. 14), and all of them have seemingly done something special this fall. A few of them have already wrapped up their seasons, while others are still chasing a state title. Here’s a look back at who has done what so far on the gridiron.
• Michigan's coaches are making their rounds around the country and stopping in to see commits and targets. A pretty big 2020 target is also about to make his decision. That and more in recent recruiting notebook.
• Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class so the latest version of The Sweet 16 is more like a Top Ten. Here's a look at U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.
• Indianapolis Ben Davis three-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones has gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and that includes new offers from Michigan and Ohio State among others. The 6-8, 350-pound senior was visited by Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner earlier this week and he's really starting to bond with the O-line coach and is seriously considering Michigan because of it.
• Michigan has five offensive linemen committed already but offensive line coach Ed Warinner would love to add a big time offensive tackle to that mix. One of his targets is Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst four-star Danielson Ike. The 6-6, 276-pound senior is excited to see Warinner this week and can't wait to set up future meetings as well.
• Michigan was favored against Ohio State in this year's edition of "The Game" but everyone seemed to think it was basically a toss up — except for U-M's commits. The future Wolverines were confident about their team and had some interesting things to say about the game leading up to kickoff.
• The Michigan coaches didn't interact with any prospects while in Columbus on Saturday but a pretty big handful of U-M targets were certainly watching both teams closely during "The Game". It didn't end up playing out very well but that didn't keep several targets from taking in the action.
• Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry committed to Michigan on the heels of a couple visits to Ann Arbor, including an official for the Indiana game. The 6-1, 188-pound senior is considered the No. 14 cornerback and No. 115 overall prospect nationally. He fits in very well at Michigan on several levels.
• Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson picked up his Michigan offer at the end of October and immediately decided to visit Ann Arbor for the Indiana game and ultimately committed to the Wolverines before heading home. At 6-2, 215-pounds, the senior plays all over the field in high school and has the potential to do the same at Michigan.
• Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run three-star 2020 running back Tim Baldwin announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Michigan. Belleville three-star 2019 defensive lineman Tyrece Woods also announced via Twitter that he too decommitted from Michigan.
