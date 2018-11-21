The Week In Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Nov. 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:
• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The defense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The most recent offensive Hot Board can be found linked here.
• Michigan now has 26 commits in the 2019 class (ranked No. 9 nationally) and five in 2020 (No. 13), and all of them have seemingly done something special this fall. A few of them have already wrapped up their seasons, while others are just getting started in postseason action. Here’s a look back at who has done what so far on the gridiron.
• Here's a look at some Michigan recruiting trends on a scale of very likely to very unlikely, including a commit being likely to pick up his fourth star, an early forecast of the two favorites for recently decommitted four-star Tommy Eichenberg and two more trends on highly recruited U-M targets.
• Michigan didn't exactly blow out Indiana last weekend, but a win is a win. The victory was never really in doubt even though the Hoosiers led at halftime. It was a cold, crisp fall afternoon in Ann Arbor and all of the recruits in attendance enjoyed the experience and were glad Michigan pulled it out.
• Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson 2020 four-star athlete Ian Stewart was in the house on Saturday for Michigan's win over Indiana and really enjoyed himself. He's been around Michigan a lot and is starting to get pretty used to the game day atmosphere inside The Big House.
• Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge 2019 three-star wide receiver and Baylor commit Jaylen Ellis posted a picture to Twitter that he took while in Ann Arbor for his official visit earlier this year. Any time an active target takes to social media like that, the U-M fanbase immediately thinks something is imminent, but that's not always the case.
• Michigan is making their mark in Ohio with commitments from players such as tight end Erick All in 2019, as well as wide receiver Quintel Kent, defensive end Gabe Newberg to go along with a hot pursuit of five-star defensive end Zach Harrison.
It’s no different in the 2020 class, where the Wolverines have made Dublin (Ohio) Coffman athlete Michael Drennen a top priority for some time now. On Monday the Michigan staff took their pursuit in Ohio a step further after offering a scholarship to sophomore linebacker Devon Williams, who is from the same school as Drennen.
• The Michigan coaching staff is still looking to add a true offensive tackle to the offensive line haul in 2019. Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star Trevor Keegan is option No. 1, but over the weekend the Wolverines introduced a new name into the mix by offering Indianapolis Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
• Jalen Perry took an official visit to Michigan over the weekend, and it was then that he knew he wanted to be a Wolverine. The four-star senior defensive back out of Dacula (Ga.) High at one time was looking to visit South Carolina instead, but Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines convinced Perry to return for a second visit and it paid off with his commitment. Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons really likes Perry's game and thinks U-M landed a gem out of the state of Georgia.
• Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson announced via Twitter that he had committed to Michigan while in town for the Indiana game. The three-star senior athlete knew as soon as he picked up an offer from U-M that he'd probably end up in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines landed a versatile playmaker in Pesek-Hickson. He hasn't received a lot of attention on the recruiting trail as a football prospect, making things tough on Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, who noted the prospect has "the natural physical gifts."
• Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star wide receiver Porter Rooks recently dropped a pretty loaded top eight and included the Wolverines in that group. The 6-2, 180-pound junior is really interested in the Wolverines and is bonding particularly well with one specific member of U-M's staff.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook