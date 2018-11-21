Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:



• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The defense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The most recent offensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

• Here's a look at some Michigan recruiting trends on a scale of very likely to very unlikely, including a commit being likely to pick up his fourth star, an early forecast of the two favorites for recently decommitted four-star Tommy Eichenberg and two more trends on highly recruited U-M targets.

• Michigan didn't exactly blow out Indiana last weekend, but a win is a win. The victory was never really in doubt even though the Hoosiers led at halftime. It was a cold, crisp fall afternoon in Ann Arbor and all of the recruits in attendance enjoyed the experience and were glad Michigan pulled it out.



Four-star 2020 athlete Ian Stewart has been around Ann Arbor a lot over the past couple of seasons. Brandon Brown

• Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson 2020 four-star athlete Ian Stewart was in the house on Saturday for Michigan's win over Indiana and really enjoyed himself. He's been around Michigan a lot and is starting to get pretty used to the game day atmosphere inside The Big House.



• Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge 2019 three-star wide receiver and Baylor commit Jaylen Ellis posted a picture to Twitter that he took while in Ann Arbor for his official visit earlier this year. Any time an active target takes to social media like that, the U-M fanbase immediately thinks something is imminent, but that's not always the case.

Senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones picked up a Michigan offer while in town for the Indiana game. Brandon Brown

• The Michigan coaching staff is still looking to add a true offensive tackle to the offensive line haul in 2019. Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star Trevor Keegan is option No. 1, but over the weekend the Wolverines introduced a new name into the mix by offering Indianapolis Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones.



• Jalen Perry took an official visit to Michigan over the weekend, and it was then that he knew he wanted to be a Wolverine. The four-star senior defensive back out of Dacula (Ga.) High at one time was looking to visit South Carolina instead, but Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines convinced Perry to return for a second visit and it paid off with his commitment. Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons really likes Perry's game and thinks U-M landed a gem out of the state of Georgia.

• Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson announced via Twitter that he had committed to Michigan while in town for the Indiana game. The three-star senior athlete knew as soon as he picked up an offer from U-M that he'd probably end up in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines landed a versatile playmaker in Pesek-Hickson. He hasn't received a lot of attention on the recruiting trail as a football prospect, making things tough on Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, who noted the prospect has "the natural physical gifts."

