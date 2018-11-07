Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The offense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed, and a few big targets still remain. The most recent defensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

• Almost 100 prospects made their way to Ann Arbor and got a chance to watch U-M shine against an overmatched Penn State team. The Wolverines rolled the Nittany Lions making for an unforgettable experience for the recruits in attendance. Here's what some of them had to say about their visit.

Five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch loved his time in Ann Arbor. Brandon Brown

• There were a lot of big time recruits in Ann Arbor for Michigan's win over Penn State but five-star Quavaris Crouch was one of the few that was using the weekend as an official visit. The Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University star senior gave the visit rave reviews.

• Savannah (Ga.) Islands four-star outside linebacker Kalen DeLoach is a Florida State commitment that is still taking visits. Auburn and Michigan sent coaches to watch the senior and both schools are still in pursuit. DeLoach was in Ann Arbor last weekend, he visited the Plains in September and he is going to be at Alabama this weekend for his third official visit. Schools are not giving up on Deloach.

• Michigan hosted a contingent of top in-state 2020 prospects last week for their home contest against Penn State. For Detroit Martin Luther King four-star wide receiver Rashawn Williams it was his first Michigan game visit of the season and he found himself imagining how it would feel to suit up in maize and blue.

Four-star safety Makari Paige is considered a major target for Michigan. Brandon Brown

• West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige was in the house for Michigans' beat down of Penn State on Saturday and enjoyed every aspect of the visit. The 6-3, 185-pound junior filled his day with food, friends and football and left Ann Arbor in a great mood.

• West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler committed to Michigan in late-September and is as solid as can be. The 6-0, 229-pound junior was in Ann Arbor last weekend for Michigan's beat down of Penn State and couldn't have had a better time. Since he's committed, his experiences during a game day visit are pretty low key and very enjoyable.

• Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy four-star outside linebacker Kalel Mullings got a visit from defensive coordinator Don Brown while U-M was on its bye week in something that's become a bit of a tradition. Brown wasn't able to sit down and talk with the 6-2, 210-pound junior per NCAA rules but the visit still left an impact.

Four-star wide receiver Joshua Downs feels like a priority for Michigan. Chad Simmons

• Ever since Michigan offered Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star junior wide receiver Joshua Downs back in May, the staff has been making him feel like top priority. The 5-9, 160-pounder has been very receptive and is high on the Wolverines because of it.

• Michigan sent out a few offers a couple of weeks ago, including to Rivals250 cornerback Brandon Jones, out of Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High. Jones has had a strong junior campaign helping lead Narbonne to a season that’s still going. The 5-11, 170 pounder has over 20 Division I offers, including the likes of Georgia, Arizona, Cal and Oregon but says Kansas State, Arizona State, Stanford and Vanderbilt have been the most involved for him thus far. He's intrigued by Michigan and recently spoke about what it means to him.

Five-star safety Daxton Hill is unstoppable on the football field. Rivals.com

• Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt filmed and scouted five-star Michigan commit Daxton Hill, and has a fresh take on the Tulsa (Okla.) senior.

• Miami Monsignor Pace athlete Jaheem Joseph picked up his Michigan offer back in June and he's been on campus since then. The 5-10, 170-pounder is on U-M's radar but may not be one of the top targets in the 2020 class, Still, the Miami native is glad to have contact with U-M and looks forward to building up relationships moving forward.

Three-star wide receiver Devell Washington is starting to become more and more familiar at Michigan.

• Michigan has a couple of commits in the 2019 class who could play the viper position but the staff is always looking for more versatility to add to the defense. One such way they could add that is with Waterford (Mich.) Mott senior athlete Kobe Myers. At 6-1, 190 pounds, Myers has been to Michigan multiple times this season and is still looking for an opportunity to join the class. While he’s yet to add an offer from the Wolverines, things are looking up and the Michigan native feels good about his chances.