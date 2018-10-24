Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The defense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed, and a few big targets still remain. The latest offensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

• Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class so this version of The Sweet 16 is still a Dandy Dozen. Here's a look at U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.

• Normally there isn't an expected visitors list for away games but with so many common targets between Michigan and Michigan State, it was worth taking a look at who was inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Prospects from all over the country made their way to East Lansing for the big in-state rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. More than 50 prospects were in attendance and a lot of them are also considering the Wolverines.

Makari Paige is one of Michigan's in-state targets in the 2020 class. Brandon Brown

• Michigan offered Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek High offensive lineman Carson Lee back in May, and he’s since shot his way to the top of Michigan’s recruiting board, it seems. Lee took his first visit to Ann Arbor for the blowout win over Nebraska earlier this season and couldn’t have had a better time. The Wolverines are looking to make Lee the first commitment out of the state of Colorado since 2017 four-star quarterback signee Dylan McCaffrey.

Mike Sainristil is back on the market but might not be for long. Rivals.com

• Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil decommitted from Virginia Tech after being committed to the Hokies for a long time and now looks to be a very real possibility for Michigan in the 2019 class. Here's the latest on what he's thinking and how it could all play out.

• Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch has been on Michigan's recruiting board for a long time but the interest level between the two parties has moved around quite a bit. The 6-3, 222-pounder is still looking to take an official visit to Ann Arbor, but is it going to happen? Here's the latest on the No. 2 athlete and No. 9 overall prospect nationally.

Sophomore lineman Garrett Dellinger is squarely on Michigan's radar with an offer in hand. Brandon Brown

• Before he even finished his freshman year, Clarkston (Mich.) High sophomore offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger picked up an offer from Michigan. The 6-6, 265-pounder was in Ann Arbor for U-M's big win over Wisconsin last weekend and really paid close attention to the offensive line.

• Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart committed to Michigan in April and is as solid as can be. The 6-5, 280-pounder was in the house last weekend for U-M's drubbing of Wisconsin and loved the experience.

Sophomore linebacker Yanni Karlaftis took in Michigan's game against Wisconsin.

• West Lafayette (Ind.) High sophomore outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis holds an offer from Michigan already and is starting to look like a priority for the staff. The 6-3, 205-pounder spent last weekend in Ann Arbor and really enjoyed himself.