Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here is a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• With the class filling up, Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now. The defense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed, and a few big targets still remain. The latest offensive Hot Board can be found linked here.

Four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan is a priority for Michigan. Brandon Brown

•Here's a look at some Michigan recruiting trends on a scale of very likely to very unlikely including updates on a couple of tackle targets, two potential flip candidates, a new offer in 2019 and a current U-M pledge who could end up elsewhere.

• The Michigan coaching staff seems to have a knack for identifying under-the-radar types and turning them into contributing members of the team. True freshman wide receiver Ronnie Bell is already off to a great start and other guys like Sean McKeon, Khaleke Hudson and Josh Metellus are all key components to Michigan's success. The staff may have identified the next prospect to follow that path in Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson. The 6-2, 215-pounder just picked up his offer and almost couldn't believe it.

• Marietta (Ga.) High four-star pro-style quarterback Harrison Bailey is extremely high on Michigan and could be close to pulling the trigger. A few things have happened in the last few weeks that are shaking things up a bit for the 6-4, 220-pounder but U-M is still in great shape with the junior signal caller.

Three-star defender Braiden McGregor is ascending in a hurry. Brandon Brown

• Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor and his Huskies defeated Lake Shore 28-18 in the first round of the Division II Michigan state playoffs on Friday. McGregor does a little bit of everything for Northern but really makes his hay as a defensive end. He was virtually unblockable off the edge and really left his mark on the playoff win. He also spoke very highly of Michigan and listed a handful of other schools he intends to focus on before making a decision.

• The Wolverines need to absolutely nail Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch’s official visit this weekend and they need to pray for unexpectedly warm weather to help tip the scales in their favor. The atmosphere will surely be a good one with Penn State coming to town and the game should be a good one as well. It’ll be interesting to track Crouch’s reaction after the visit.

• Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose running back Giles Jackson has been committed to Michigan since Sept. 10 and couldn't be happier with his decision — or so he thought. The 5-9, 183-pounder returned to Ann Arbor for U-M's big matchup against Wisconsin and fully realized why he chose to play his college ball at Michigan.

Sophomore big man Rocco Spindler looks like he could have a future on both sides of the line at the next level. Brandon Brown

• Clarkston (Mich.) High has been one of the more successful programs in the Metro Detroit area in recent years and this year is no different. They're a well-coached team with a sprinkling of Division I players including sophomore lineman Rocco Spindler. He and his Wolves fell to Oak Park by a score of 21-14 last week but the young trench player acquitted himself well.

• With Michigan on a bye this week the coaches have hit the recruiting trail and it's resulted in a few new offers going out. One of those offers went to Damascus (Md.) High lineman Ryan Linthicum. The 6-4, 278-pounder was having a normal day of school that quickly turned into a day he won't forget.

• With Michigan on a bye this week it gives the coaching staff a chance to hit the recruiting trail and Jim Harbaugh and his guys are taking full advantage. The head coach was out on the road from Wednesday to Friday and stopped in on some big fish. Here's a glimpse at who Harbaugh checked in on and where things stand with each prospect.

All of Michigan's coaches, including passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, hit the road last week during the bye. Brandon Brown

• With Michigan on a bye this week it gives the coaching staff a chance to hit the recruiting trail and Jim Harbaugh and his guys are taking full advantage. Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton was out on the road from Wednesday to Saturday and really logged some miles in order to check out some of the more loaded high school programs in the country in Maryland, Washington D.C. and North Carolina.