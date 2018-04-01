Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will face Villanova in the national championship on Monday night.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Purdue at Michigan

Sport: Softball

When: 1:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"At halftime, [freshman guard] Jordan [Poole] went to every player and told them what they're going to do better in the second half. The thing he said about himself was that he's going to get a few buckets like he always does — and that's what he did."
— Redshirt sophomore forward Brent Hibbits after U-M's Final Four victory

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: John Beilein off Podium on 69-57 win Over Loyola

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Locker Room Video: Wagner, Robinson, Poole, Many More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Nothing Left to Prove, Plenty Left to Gain

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: One Moe Game for Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: TITLE BOUND: Michigan Rallies Past Loyola-Chicago, 69-57

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Box Score: Michigan 69, Loyola-Chicago 57

---

{{ article.author_name }}