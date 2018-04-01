Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Purdue at Michigan
Sport: Softball
When: 1:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
MOOD: #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/iWnbO6OBoH— College Sports Now (@CSNowTweets) April 1, 2018
When your school makes the national championship game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vmjmVzt1Uc— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 1, 2018
FINAL TWO#GoBlue | #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/cPD36ygByj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 1, 2018
5 down.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 1, 2018
1 to go. #GoBlue | #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/oqmd32asgm
Five down, one to go. #GoBlue #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/ef3NegT33V— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 1, 2018
MICHIGAN IS HEADED TO THE #NationalChampionship!!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OKZIDi8xOa— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018
We're not saying @JordanPoole_2's halftime speech was the reason @umichbball won, but we're not saying it wasn't, either. 😎 pic.twitter.com/gkjnjlefb0— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 1, 2018
One more game, 〽️ fans!#GoBlue | #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/sbTxf2gGli— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 1, 2018
When you hear someone say Villanova's gonna win Monday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/i7WcihBl4A— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 1, 2018
See you Monday night! #GoBlue #BeatVillanova pic.twitter.com/Yki1zzEIP1— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 1, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: John Beilein off Podium on 69-57 win Over Loyola
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Locker Room Video: Wagner, Robinson, Poole, Many More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Nothing Left to Prove, Plenty Left to Gain
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: One Moe Game for Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: TITLE BOUND: Michigan Rallies Past Loyola-Chicago, 69-57
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Box Score: Michigan 69, Loyola-Chicago 57
