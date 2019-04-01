🚨 NATIONAL CHAMP ALERT! 🚨 @umichswimdive ’s Felix Auböck won the national title in the 1,650-yard freestyle (14:23.09), coming within a second of the NCAA record. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZrqkS0tV19

Watch the highlights from Felix Auböck's 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 swim 🏊‍♂️🏆 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1GQylhRTV8

Maize and Blue with the weekend sweep in Indiana! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FiIRXF5HTd

We saw Lady Liberty too! @UMCoachHutch @umichsoftball pic.twitter.com/oQEwUqeyOV

With today's game at MSU being postponed, let's look back on this play from Jordan Brewer yesterday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MwMid3iWIN

"I’m kind of leaning more towards defensive end now"

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook