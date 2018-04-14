Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star defensive end Gabe Newburg committed to Michigan on April 2.
Brandon Brown

"I'm not going to be one of those guys who goes back on a commitment — when I give someone my word, it's my word."
— Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star defensive end and Michigan commit Gabe Newburg

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Expected Visitor List: Weekend of April 13

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Several Spring Football, Basketball and Recruiting Updates

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Brazdeikis Standing out on the World Stage

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Gabe Newburg Talks Commitment, Harbaugh

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Tarik Black is Fully Healthy and Ready to Compete

• Woody Wommack, Adam Friedman, Rob Cassidy: Rivals.com: Commitment Issues: Shea Patterson Status; FSU Lands QB; Paterno Movie

