"So happy for [junior forward] Moe Wagner. He brought such a contagious winning attitude to our team from his 1st day on campus . That attitude led his 3 teams to a 82-33 record and 3 more banners at Crisler. He has been a terrific representative of Michigan basketball. Thanks Moe."

— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Twitter after junior forward Moe Wagner announced he'd be going pro.