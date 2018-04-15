Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Junior forward Moe Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Maryland at Michigan

Sport: Baseball

When: 1:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"So happy for [junior forward] Moe Wagner. He brought such a contagious winning attitude to our team from his 1st day on campus . That attitude led his 3 teams to a 82-33 record and 3 more banners at Crisler. He has been a terrific representative of Michigan basketball. Thanks Moe."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Twitter after junior forward Moe Wagner announced he'd be going pro.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Moritz Wagner Declares for the NBA Draft, Will Sign With an Agent

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Six Players Address Media in Place of Spring Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Scores Nine in World Team win

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Carlo Kemp has Been Taking Reps at Multiple Positions on Michigan's D-Line

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Shea Patterson's Attorney Reacts to Ole Miss Rejection, Gives Updated Decision Timeline

• Moritz Wagner, The Players' Tribune: Thank you, Michigan

Question of the day

• In your opinion, what was the most impressive performance of Moe Wagner's career at Michigan?

