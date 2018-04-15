Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Maryland at Michigan
Sport: Baseball
When: 1:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
All dreams sound crazy...— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) April 14, 2018
https://t.co/bQPeQT1Ybx
So happy for Moe Wagner.He brought such a contagious winning attitude to our team from his 1st day on campus . That attitude led his 3 teams to a 82-33 record and 3 more banners at Crisler. He has been a terrific representative of Michigan basketball. Thanks Moe #GoBlue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) April 14, 2018
Well said Coach ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/STe7Hl5Jl2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 14, 2018
Just a little flashback... the only time we have ever seen @moritz_weasley speechless was when he visited with @swish41 at the Palace!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 15, 2018
NOW, there is a chance he could guard him! Dueling fade away's?#GoBlue 〽️🏀#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/bOSVPofTv7
Had a GREAT visit at The University of 〽️ichigan today, thank you to all the coaches for inviting me out! 🌀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q32QH8OpcE— AJ Henning3️⃣ (@AJHenning3) April 14, 2018
#Bama2AA @laythatwood26 Big Year Ahead!!〽️ pic.twitter.com/iYpdYi5laC— BluePrintQuis〽️🤙🏾 (@BluePrint_Quis) April 15, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Moritz Wagner Declares for the NBA Draft, Will Sign With an Agent
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Six Players Address Media in Place of Spring Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Scores Nine in World Team win
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Carlo Kemp has Been Taking Reps at Multiple Positions on Michigan's D-Line
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Shea Patterson's Attorney Reacts to Ole Miss Rejection, Gives Updated Decision Timeline
Question of the day
• In your opinion, what was the most impressive performance of Moe Wagner's career at Michigan?
