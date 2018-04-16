Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star safety Te'Cory Couch became the eighth commit in Michigan's 2019 class.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Te'Cory Couch's commitment to Michigan checks a couple of passion boxes for head coach Jim Harbaugh. Stealing a four-star prospect from an SEC school? He’ll like that. Snagging a priority commitment from the state of Florida? That’ll get him excited as well. Consider that stuff, and it’s easy to imagine Harbaugh flashing an extra-large grin when Couch announced his intentions to flip his commitment from Tennessee to the Wolverines."
— Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Te'Cory Couch Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Te'Cory Couch Highlights

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Oak Park 4-Star OL Justin Rogers Recaps Michigan Visit, Reveals top School

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Beilein Makes an Impression on Keion Brooks Jr., Family

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Oliver Martin is Ready to Produce

• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Four-Star Defensive Back Flips From Tennessee to Michigan

Question of the day

• What was Moe Wagner's highest-scoring game as a freshman in the 2015-16 season? How many points was it?

---

{{ article.author_name }}