Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
I thank god and my parents, and coaches for help lead me in making this difficult decision but I am proud to announce that I am flipping my commitment to the university of Michigan 〽️🔵#GoBlue 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LTcT06FZw7— T©️(MD)⚠️ (@TecoryC_16) April 15, 2018
What an awesome visit! Would like to thank Coach Harbaugh and the rest of the staff for having me on my official. #〽️ichigan Man pic.twitter.com/0KWQH2BhpF— Cade McNamara (@Cademac12_QB) April 15, 2018
Great work was put in and a lot of fun was had! #GoBlue #TheNonSpringGameOf2018 pic.twitter.com/xocIthqhPE— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) April 16, 2018
Crib 💩 @_Dbush11 @devin_gil @NoExcuses_23 pic.twitter.com/kqFTLtFFDB— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) April 15, 2018
Extremely thankful for the awesome hospitality during my visit to Michigan this weekend! Can’t thank @CoachJim4UM, @4Warinner, @CoachWash56, @_b_blanes, @Coach_Kugs, @PrinceRon, @Three_Matty_D and all the staff and players for an outstanding weekend!! #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/kZjcJ8SsGF— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) April 15, 2018
Had a great time at Michigan this weekend! pic.twitter.com/ozmtXz1rzG— Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) April 15, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Te'Cory Couch Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Te'Cory Couch Highlights
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Oak Park 4-Star OL Justin Rogers Recaps Michigan Visit, Reveals top School
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Beilein Makes an Impression on Keion Brooks Jr., Family
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Oliver Martin is Ready to Produce
• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Four-Star Defensive Back Flips From Tennessee to Michigan
Question of the day
• What was Moe Wagner's highest-scoring game as a freshman in the 2015-16 season? How many points was it?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook