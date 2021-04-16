 Michigan Wolverines football's Xavier Worthy announced his departure from U-M yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at the NCAA Semifinals (in Fort Worth, Tex.)

Sport: Women's Gymnastics

When: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

***

What: Michigan @ Minnesota

Sport: Baseball

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

***

What: Michigan @ Penn State

Sport: Men's Lacrosse

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

***

What: Maryland @ Michigan

Sport: Softball

When: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There are only two options regarding commitment; you’re either in or you’re out. There’s no such thing as life in-between.”
— Legendary NBA coach Pat Riley
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Xavier Worthy Asks out of Letter of Intent, Won't Play at Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Return of the Muffin: Eli Brooks' Fifth Year Huge for Michigan Basketball

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Matt Weiss: 'Starter' Cade McNamara has 'More Than Enough to win With'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five Things we Learned About the Defense This Spring

• Michelle Brutlag Hosick, NCAA.org: Division 1 to Return to Recruiting Activities June 1

---

{{ article.author_name }}