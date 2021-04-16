The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 16
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at the NCAA Semifinals (in Fort Worth, Tex.)
Sport: Women's Gymnastics
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
***
What: Michigan @ Minnesota
Sport: Baseball
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
***
What: Michigan @ Penn State
Sport: Men's Lacrosse
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Maryland @ Michigan
Sport: Softball
When: 7:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
thank you michigan💛💙— Isaiah (@isaiah__02) April 15, 2021
Great win! Love the @umichsoftball Culture! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/EGctHKXXOi— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) April 15, 2021
From the same year...— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) April 15, 2021
Two All-Americans competing in the 1977 @rosebowlgame with two classic uniform looks.
For 〽️🏈 that meant: two-tone maize colored pants, white jersey & white socks, black shoes with white shoe laces.👍@UNISWAG @HailEquipment pic.twitter.com/XTl60qv6RT
There are only two options regarding commitment; you’re either in or you’re out. There’s no such thing as life in-between.” Pat Riley— Kornacki Wolverine Report (@KornackiR) April 15, 2021
Co-hosting The Hometown Huddle with @FOX17Zach from 7-9 on 94.9 FM in Grand Rapids.@WRTreezy is joining the show at 7:40!— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 15, 2021
Listen here —> https://t.co/7JowxLjjEh pic.twitter.com/tFHP1K0ozl
No. 25-Ranked Wolverines to Travel to Minnesota to Battle Gophers.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 15, 2021
Catch Friday's game live on ESPNU https://t.co/AuqEF6Onuy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vXg7bazP0z
New @UMichFootball QB Coach Matt Weiss @MattdblU breaks down the depth chart on today's edition of 'In The Trenches' #GoBlue #JustWin— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) April 15, 2021
⬇️⬇️🏈🏈https://t.co/6DavesTEg2 pic.twitter.com/G1w2b91doh
Simply, thank you#HailState and #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FXL5rS024x— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 15, 2021
Here's a look at the top 50 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft according to @joelklatt 💪— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 15, 2021
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/5tMhUbbaKP
Jalen Mayfield across his career at Michigan:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 15, 2021
⚠️ Pass-blocking snaps: 512
⚠️ QB sacks allowed: 2 pic.twitter.com/piGysvDNCn
Experience beach town charm and adventure in the magical port city of South Haven.— Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) April 15, 2021
📸: Instagram fan jimklossnature #PureMichigan #VisitSouthHaven #SouthHaven #SWMichigan #WestMichigan @SouthHavenCVB pic.twitter.com/PIDeFgzEz7
The football recruiting dead period at the FBS level officially ends June 1.— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) April 15, 2021
Prospective student-athletes have not been able to make campus recruiting visits since March 12, 2020 https://t.co/OwaEBJNjaC
Happy Birthday to my son Paulie! 5 years has gone too quick - here is to many more! #bromantula #babybroda #gOblue pic.twitter.com/sWYzNp0Tjt— Steve Casula (@Coach_Casula) April 15, 2021
It has been a gut-wrenching week. We’ve received condolences from so many people at U-M & beyond & we thank you all.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 15, 2021
This profound loss & our collective heartache is immeasurable. Simply put, Molly was a beloved member of our #GoBlue family & her light shone across our campus. https://t.co/dEpef7Y9ii
@stoney16 @JonJansen77 @StoneyJansen @DougAndGator971— Kevin Buck (@kevin_buck) April 15, 2021
hey guys, just wanted to follow up on the Molly Toon story. There is a go fund me for her son and the family set up by her teammates from UofM. #RIpMollyhttps://t.co/OfqYpj5aHu
ATTENTION: Our Saturday DH vs Maryland will now start at 2pm, with the first game aired live on @BigTenNetwork. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/46HIR99Y6L— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 15, 2021
Best of luck to @UMichWGym!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/CA1JsCS0ej— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 15, 2021
April 15, 2021
Checking out 300-pound Michigan DT target Kenneth Grant (@KennyGrant78) at spring workouts #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GpUsqcjuOU— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 15, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan #GoBlue @FootballKowboy @adamgorney @DemetricDWarren @247Sports @CoachNua @CoachALarkins pic.twitter.com/Z9AQ4XSSMD— John walker (@Johnwal60517678) April 15, 2021
BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/DgYTxZ4Ldd— Jeremiah Caldwell📚 (@j_caldwell7) April 15, 2021
