April 17, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart is Michigan's ninth commit in the 2019 class.
Jack Stewart's Twitter Account

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at Michigan State

Sport: Softball

When: 3:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Quote of the day

"My philosophy is, how would I treat like my younger brother?. My younger brother is 11 years younger than me. What I mean is you’ve got to be honest with people, but you’ve always got to try to appeal to them in a way that they feel you’re going to do what’s best for them, and you mean it. I think you have to mean it. I think any coach in college sports as an affection for kids, an appreciation for them. That’s why they do it. When I recruit I treat them like they’re my own."
— Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington

Headlines

• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Jack Stewart Goes Blue

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim McElwain, Al Washington Meet the Media

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Where Things Stand

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video Highlights: Jack Stewart Highlights

• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Cade McNamara Puts on Recruiting cap for OV

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Take two: Will Michigan Land Both Hinton Brothers?

• Chris Carlson, Syracuse.com: Report: LeMoyne Basketball Coach Patrick Beilein the Front-Runner to Take Over at Siena

Question of the day

• Of the top six high school football players from Connecticut in the 2017 class, how many did Michigan sign? Who were they?

