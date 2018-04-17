Committed to the University of Michigan. Thank you to all the coaches that extended offers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OfP36YAr9C

I am Ecstatic to announce i received an offer from The University of Michigan #goblue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mjE4XIkIDk

"My philosophy is, how would I treat like my younger brother?. My younger brother is 11 years younger than me. What I mean is you’ve got to be honest with people, but you’ve always got to try to appeal to them in a way that they feel you’re going to do what’s best for them, and you mean it. I think you have to mean it. I think any coach in college sports as an affection for kids, an appreciation for them. That’s why they do it. When I recruit I treat them like they’re my own."

• Of the top six high school football players from Connecticut in the 2017 class, how many did Michigan sign? Who were they?

