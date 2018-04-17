Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at Michigan State
Sport: Softball
When: 3:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
Committed to the University of Michigan. Thank you to all the coaches that extended offers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OfP36YAr9C— Jack Stewart (@jackstewartnc74) April 16, 2018
It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ohxz1iz7Z3— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) April 16, 2018
No. 5️⃣— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 16, 2018
👀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GWdLvipRi0
I am Ecstatic to announce i received an offer from The University of Michigan #goblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/mjE4XIkIDk— landonTengwall (@landon_tengwall) April 16, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Jack Stewart Goes Blue
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim McElwain, Al Washington Meet the Media
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Where Things Stand
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Video Highlights: Jack Stewart Highlights
• Evan Petzold, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Cade McNamara Puts on Recruiting cap for OV
• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Take two: Will Michigan Land Both Hinton Brothers?
• Chris Carlson, Syracuse.com: Report: LeMoyne Basketball Coach Patrick Beilein the Front-Runner to Take Over at Siena
Question of the day
• Of the top six high school football players from Connecticut in the 2017 class, how many did Michigan sign? Who were they?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook