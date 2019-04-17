Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 17

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers were at Michigan's spring game.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"Daxton is doing some training here locally at the gym and develops his own workouts. He's staying in shape and lifting weights, and has also been watching a lot of Michigan film."
— Derrick Hill, Daxton Hill's father

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Several Wolverines Corners In Heated Battle To Start

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Discusses His QBs, Players Who Stood Out During Spring Game

• Andrew Hussey, Linebacker Devin Gil Likes The Coaching Of Anthony Campanile

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Osman Savage Talks Teammates, Future At U-M

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Wolverines Beilein-ing for NBA Draft Becoming the Norm

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Talks Brazdeikis & Poole, More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Video & More-Hatch Presents Beilein With Lifetime Award

Austin Fox, Daxton Hill's Parents Reflect On Son's Journey To U-M Via Harbaugh Podcast

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan CB Lavert Hill ‘a real leader’ during rehab

---

