The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 17
Tweets of the Day:
#OTD in 2000... the @Patriots select QB Tom Brady, from Michigan. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/4YC0w6OuKw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 16, 2019
He was late to the game, but @TomBrady's really figured out the whole Twitter thing. pic.twitter.com/sZ3eJrE3hP— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) April 16, 2019
𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳: Meet @umichbball's @1CMatthews this Thursday (4/18) at The M Den on Campus!— The M Den (@TheMDen) April 16, 2019
Details: ⤵ pic.twitter.com/QGHoo4cHew
#OTD in 2000, the @Patriots drafted a QB in the sixth round.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 16, 2019
The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/1JBz5JPVuW
Michigan returns home Wednesday with a 5 p.m. game vs. @BGSU_Baseballhttps://t.co/FZmmQi0WkJ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fLAxEAhNr4— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 16, 2019
.@halthome30 was the Academic Excellence honoree after earning three Academic All-Big Ten honors. She will graduate with a degree in communications. #goblue pic.twitter.com/tX2klCJmYd— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) April 16, 2019
After leading Michigan in both scoring and rebounding, along with earning numerous honors, @nazhillmon was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. #goblue pic.twitter.com/oOGa2Bi7ki— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) April 16, 2019
Get all the details on this year's award winners after tonight's banquet! https://t.co/IZvvyDt5C7 #goblue pic.twitter.com/5Bqc1EZmzT— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) April 17, 2019
Check out this week's 〽️ events schedule! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nLJ9KKOviO— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 16, 2019
Streak starts with one. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pImS53yNC5— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 17, 2019
Here are the top plays from @umichsoftball's road win against Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/aSHdExipmr— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 17, 2019
Congrats to @umichsoftball's Morgan Overaitis on her first collegiate home run! A two-run shot vs. Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/7DNzYxclMs— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 17, 2019
April 16, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Several Wolverines Corners In Heated Battle To Start
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Discusses His QBs, Players Who Stood Out During Spring Game
• Andrew Hussey, Linebacker Devin Gil Likes The Coaching Of Anthony Campanile
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Osman Savage Talks Teammates, Future At U-M
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Wolverines Beilein-ing for NBA Draft Becoming the Norm
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Talks Brazdeikis & Poole, More
• Andrew Hussey, Linebacker Devin Gil Likes The Coaching Of Anthony Campanile
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Video & More-Hatch Presents Beilein With Lifetime Award
• Austin Fox, Daxton Hill's Parents Reflect On Son's Journey To U-M Via Harbaugh Podcast
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan CB Lavert Hill ‘a real leader’ during rehab
---
