April 18, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Nvpg1pfid596uhqtdflu
Junior forward Moe Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.
AP Photos

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s not about money, it’s not about getting out of here, because you guys know better than anyone, I love this place. It’s about moving on, challenging yourself as a man and a human being."
— Junior forward Moe Wagner on his decision to enter the NBA draft

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Moe Wagner Discusses Decision to Enter NBA Draft

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: A new 2019 Offer, and U-M 2018
Signees Make big Moves

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Te'Cory Couch Felt at Home at U-M

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Drawing Some Conclusions From Spring Ball

• Chad Simmons, Rivals.com: R250 RB John Emery: "I Really Want to Commit as Soon as Possible"

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Michigan's Big House to Host Manchester United/Liverpool Soccer Match

Question of the day

• Do you think Moe Wagner will be drafted in the first round?

---

{{ article.author_name }}